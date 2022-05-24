ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa, CA

Wildfires spark in Glenn and Colusa counties amid Sacramento Valley red flag warning

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Firefighters on Tuesday tackled wildfires that sparked in Glenn and Colusa counties amid a red flag warning for dangerous weather conditions across the Sacramento Valley.

All evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted as of Tuesday evening in the Glenn County blaze. The fire in Colusa County continued to burn Tuesday evening, scorching about 500 acres near the Sacramento River.

Edward Fire in Glenn County

The Edward Fire was first reported shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday in Glenn County, according to Cal Fire . The fire was burning near County Road 200 and County Road FF just northwest of the town of Orland. Cal Fire crews were assisting the Orland Fire Department in its response to the wildfire.

The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the Edward Fire had burned about 50 acres by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials said firefighters had about 60% of the fire contained and had stopped the fire’s forward progress.

The Edward Fire destroyed one home and damaged landscape structures, fences and outbuildings on private property, sheriff’s officials said at 5 p.m. in a revised account of the damage. The fire prompted evacuation orders that were lifted several hours later.

River Fire in Colusa County

The River Fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Sacramento River in Colusa County, prompting law enforcement officials to notify residents of the fire burning near the town of Colusa.

At 3:40 p.m., the Cal Fire aviation crews mapping the area said the River Fire had burned 445 acres. Sheriff’s Office notified residents as the fire jumped to 100 acres around 3:30 p.m. as a precaution on the north side of the river and on the west side of River Road in Colusa.

Around 8 p.m., officials said containment had reached 75%, and no injuries were reported. The Solano County Office of Emergency Services said the fire at that time was burning on both sides of the Sacramento River but not a threat to Solano County.

Local fire departments were trying to gain control of the fire and an emergency operations center has been activated and will attempt to keep the public updated, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Cal Fire crews also were assisting in battling the River Fire.

Colusa city officials said the wildfire was burning north of the town , and they asked residents to avoid the State Park, Levee Park and Main Street. They also asked residents to not travel north out of town on Highway 45 or River Road, unless it’s absolutely necessary, so firefighters have a safe environment from which to work. Residents were not ordered to evacuate.

“With a fire burning this close to town, it is advised to bring pets inside, avoid the outdoors, close any open windows if you can, to ensure your health and safety,” Colusa city officials said in a Facebook post.

A National Weather Service red flag warning for the Sacramento Valley continues through 11 a.m. Wednesday as wind is expected in the region that could create dangerous conditions to fuel a wildfire.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Highway 12 Fully Reopens Near Rio Vista After Major Crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Highway 12 has fully reopened in the Sacramento River Delta after a major crash involving seven vehicles Friday afternoon. The crash happened a little after 2 p.m. near Jackson Slough Road. Seven vehicles – including a car hauler – were involved and four people were sent to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol said. Investigators said a car carrier collided with a paint van, and the van driver had to be air lifted to the hospital. Traffic was backed up from Rio Vista to east of the Mokelumne River.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colusa County, CA
Government
County
Glenn County, CA
City
Orland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Glenn County, CA
Government
Colusa, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Government
County
Colusa County, CA
Orland, CA
Government
City
Glenn, CA
Local
California Government
City
Colusa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Valley#Sacramento River#Cal Fire#County Road#Wildfire#Sheriff#Rive
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Wildfire map: Evacuations in California’s red flag zone

Three wildfires ignited Tuesday morning in the north end of California’s Central Valley, part of a swath of the state that is under a red-flag warning for heightened fire risk. The map above shows the approximate locations of the fires, as well as the boundaries of an evacuation order...
ORLAND, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino holds job fair in Elk Grove

Job seekers gathered at the future Sky River Casino’s job fair that was held on May 23 at Laguna Town Hall. The $500 million casino project, which is owned by the 900-member Wilton Rancheria tribe and operated by Boyd Gaming, is scheduled to open this fall. It is located...
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
actionnewsnow.com

Vegetation fire burns along Highway 99 near Gridley-Biggs Cemetery

GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to an early morning vegetation fire in Butte County on Tuesday, May 24, that burned right along Highway 99. The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 99 and Deniz Bros. Lane/Ord Ranch Road. The fire was burning toward Gridley-Biggs Cemetery, on the north side of Gridley.
GRIDLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Stop Forward Progress Of Vegetation Fire Near Vacaville

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire near Vacaville on Wednesday. The scene is near the 300 block of Behme Lane, northwest of Vacaville. Cal Fire LNU said the fire burned 8 acres and is 100% contained. Cal Fire said crews will remain at the scene through the night. The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. No evacuations or road closures were necessary. Cal Fire said there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation  
VACAVILLE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

7K+
Followers
663
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy