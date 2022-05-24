Wildfires spark in Glenn and Colusa counties amid Sacramento Valley red flag warning

Firefighters on Tuesday tackled wildfires that sparked in Glenn and Colusa counties amid a red flag warning for dangerous weather conditions across the Sacramento Valley.

All evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted as of Tuesday evening in the Glenn County blaze. The fire in Colusa County continued to burn Tuesday evening, scorching about 500 acres near the Sacramento River.

Edward Fire in Glenn County

The Edward Fire was first reported shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday in Glenn County, according to Cal Fire . The fire was burning near County Road 200 and County Road FF just northwest of the town of Orland. Cal Fire crews were assisting the Orland Fire Department in its response to the wildfire.

The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the Edward Fire had burned about 50 acres by 3 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials said firefighters had about 60% of the fire contained and had stopped the fire’s forward progress.

The Edward Fire destroyed one home and damaged landscape structures, fences and outbuildings on private property, sheriff’s officials said at 5 p.m. in a revised account of the damage. The fire prompted evacuation orders that were lifted several hours later.

River Fire in Colusa County

The River Fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Sacramento River in Colusa County, prompting law enforcement officials to notify residents of the fire burning near the town of Colusa.

At 3:40 p.m., the Cal Fire aviation crews mapping the area said the River Fire had burned 445 acres. Sheriff’s Office notified residents as the fire jumped to 100 acres around 3:30 p.m. as a precaution on the north side of the river and on the west side of River Road in Colusa.

Around 8 p.m., officials said containment had reached 75%, and no injuries were reported. The Solano County Office of Emergency Services said the fire at that time was burning on both sides of the Sacramento River but not a threat to Solano County.

Local fire departments were trying to gain control of the fire and an emergency operations center has been activated and will attempt to keep the public updated, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Cal Fire crews also were assisting in battling the River Fire.

Colusa city officials said the wildfire was burning north of the town , and they asked residents to avoid the State Park, Levee Park and Main Street. They also asked residents to not travel north out of town on Highway 45 or River Road, unless it’s absolutely necessary, so firefighters have a safe environment from which to work. Residents were not ordered to evacuate.

“With a fire burning this close to town, it is advised to bring pets inside, avoid the outdoors, close any open windows if you can, to ensure your health and safety,” Colusa city officials said in a Facebook post.

A National Weather Service red flag warning for the Sacramento Valley continues through 11 a.m. Wednesday as wind is expected in the region that could create dangerous conditions to fuel a wildfire.