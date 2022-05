A traffic stop for an obscured license plate ended with authorities taking a Lecanto man into custody for having over a half-ounce of methamphetamine on him. Timothy Dwayne Raines was arrested the night of Monday, May 23, on charges of trafficking in between 14 and 28 grams of meth, and driving with a suspended license for a second time.

LECANTO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO