SIOUX FALLS – Day 2 of the SDHSAA track and field championships Friday was primarily preliminary races and field events, but some area athletes found success nonetheless. The two finals on the track came at the beginning of the day in the open 3,200-meters and roughly halfway through competition in the open 800. There was plenty of action to be had across all the field events.

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO