Teller County, CO

High Park Fire Burning In Teller County 100% Contained

 5 days ago

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The High Park Fire burning in Teller County is fully contained. Since the fire started on May 12, it has burned more than 1,500 acres.

High Park Fire in 2012. (credit: CBS)

