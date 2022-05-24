EC police probe B&E, vandalism report

Elizabeth City Police

Burglary/breaking & entering was reported May 8 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.

Found property (hunting knife valued at $100) was reported May 9 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.

Theft from motor vehicle (license plate) was reported May 9 in the 510 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.

Found property (wallet valued at $50) was reported May 9 in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.

Assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed weapon were reported May 9 in the 1210 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.

Property damage was reported May 9 in the 800 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Colon.

Larceny of two smartphones with combined value of more than $2200 was reported May 9 in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.

Damage to property (ECPD patrol car valued at $20,000) was reported May 10 in the 100 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.