EC police probe B&E, vandalism report
Elizabeth City Police
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported May 8 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Found property (hunting knife valued at $100) was reported May 9 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Theft from motor vehicle (license plate) was reported May 9 in the 510 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Found property (wallet valued at $50) was reported May 9 in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed weapon were reported May 9 in the 1210 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Property damage was reported May 9 in the 800 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Colon.
Larceny of two smartphones with combined value of more than $2200 was reported May 9 in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Damage to property (ECPD patrol car valued at $20,000) was reported May 10 in the 100 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
