Elizabeth City, NC

EC police probe B&E, vandalism report

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 6 days ago

Elizabeth City Police

Burglary/breaking & entering was reported May 8 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.

Found property (hunting knife valued at $100) was reported May 9 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.

Theft from motor vehicle (license plate) was reported May 9 in the 510 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.

Found property (wallet valued at $50) was reported May 9 in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.

Assault by pointing a gun and carrying a concealed weapon were reported May 9 in the 1210 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.

Property damage was reported May 9 in the 800 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Colon.

Larceny of two smartphones with combined value of more than $2200 was reported May 9 in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.

Damage to property (ECPD patrol car valued at $20,000) was reported May 10 in the 100 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

