ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Scott, Sawyer, Story, Christian, Nixon, Leary win scholarships

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rzaeh_0fp9Pfqv00

Six more top Perquimans County High School graduates have received scholarships to help them pursue higher education in the fall.

Hunter Scott was recently awarded both the $1,000 John & Betty Crawford Science Scholarship and the $1,000 School Foundation Scholarship; Jaden Sawyer was named the recipient of the $1,000 Community Support Scholarship and a $750 Foundation Technical Scholarship; and Richard Andrew Story and Kathryn Elizabeth Christian were both awarded the $1,250 Bogue Scholarship.

Other winners include Ty Nixon, named the recipient of the $500 Kane Mountjoy “Paying Kindness Forward” Scholarship and a $750 Foundation Technical Scholarship; and Symiaya Leary, who was awarded the $500 Pamela W. Hurdle “Empowering Women” Scholarship.

The John & Betty Scholarship is offered annually through an endowment established in 2017 from the couple’s trust and targets students interested in studying science. The Foundation Scholarship is offered to a Perquimans County High School senior based on academic standards, community service and character.

Scott is a dual enrolled student, taking classes at both PCHS and College of The Albemarle. He is an honor student who has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school. He is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, and the Youth Group at Immanuel Baptist Church.

Scott plans to attend N.C. State University in the fall where he will study veterinary sciences.

The Community Support Scholarship was awarded by Piney Woods Friends/Friends on Missions and represents remaining funds from the 2021 Darryl Strawberry Youth Event. The one-time scholarship was for a senior from the PCHS Class of 2022.

Sawyer is a dual enrolled student, taking classes at both PCHS and COA. She is an honor student and award-winning cheerleader, is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, student government, FFA, the Women’s Embrace Ministry, LEAD, HOSA and 4-H.

In her scholarship essay, she wrote, “I am an advocate for students. I have served all four years as class president for the Student Government Association. The leadership position allowed me to plan pep rallies, organize food drives and spearhead fundraising events.”

Sawyer will attend UNC-Pembroke to pursue a degree in business administration with a focus in marketing. She also will pursue licensing requirements for cosmetology from COA.

The Bogue Scholarship is given by Mr. and Mrs. William A. Bogue Jr. in memory of his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. William A. Bogue, his aunts Margaret B. Butler and Edith B. Spivey, and all descendants of the first William Bogue who have called Perquimans County their home for more than 300 years.

Story plans to attend UNC-Wilmington and major in Spanish. According to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, he plans to pursue a career as a medical translator so that he can “provide a sense of hope to a diverse population.”

Story is an honor student, has been active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, HOSA, FFA, Beta. He has participated in mission trips and is active in his church and community, the foundation said.

Christian is a dual enrolled student at PCHS and COA. She is an honor student, active in Beta, the honor society at COA, and is an AP Scholar. She plans to attend Western Carolina University and study nursing.

In her scholarship essay, she wrote, “Every time I step into a hospital, I know I will be able to help someone. This has always been my lifelong goal — to be able to help others.”

The Kane Mountjoy “Paying Kindness Forward” Scholarship is an annual scholarship provided through an endowment that pays tribute to Kane Mountjoy a 9th grade PCHS student who died in September 2020. The award is based on scholastic achievement, community service, character and financial need. Qualifying applicants must be a member of either the PCHS Hunter Safety Team or PCHS Band.

Nixon is also a dual enrolled student, taking classes at PCHS and COA. He is an honor student who has maintained a 4.0-GPA throughout high school. He is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Beta Club and is a member of the Hunter Safety Team and PCHS cross country and baseball teams.

Nixon plans to attend Wake Tech in Raleigh and pursue a career in engineering or architectural technology.

The Pamela W. Hurdle “Empowering Women” Scholarship is a scholarship opportunity for female students that was first awarded last year. It’s awarded by Pam Hurdle, a long-time member of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation’s Board of Directors, and provides a $500 scholarship to a female student planning to attend a four-year university.

According to the foundation, the Hurdle scholarship “serves to empower females by encouraging them to pursue higher education and propel their careers.”

Leary is a dual enrolled student at PCHS and COA. She is active in sports, a mentor focus group, youth development programs, HOSA, and her church and community. She plans attend North Carolina Central University and study kinesiology.

Comments / 0

Related
thenewsprogress.com

College Connections: Proud of Our Graduates

Southside Virginia Community College hosted an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The event, held on the Christanna Campus in Alberta, honored the accomplishments of students who graduated from all SVCC locations. A bit of rain fell, but as soon as the processional began, the rain stopped and the smiles came out!
ALBERTA, VA
WNCT

What happened to University of Mount Olive at Washington?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you routinely drive between Beaufort County and Pitt County, you might be familiar with the University of Mount Olive at Washington sign on Hwy. 264. Mount Olive’s Washington satellite location opened in 2005 and celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2015. But the building has been vacant for a couple of […]
WNCT

All-Star softball tournament to be held in ENC

SMYRNA, N.C. — A big softball tournament is headed to Eastern North Carolina. Down East Girls Softball League has announced that they will host the 2022 Eastern North Carolina District 5 Babe Ruth All-Star Girls Softball Tournament beginning on Wednesday, June 15. The Down East Girls Softball League was established in 1997. It is rooted […]
SMYRNA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Perquimans County, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
warrenrecord.com

Ministry holds May gathering

The Ladies Day Out Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at Cracker Barrel in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, May 19, for its May gathering. Twenty-one ladies enjoyed a time of prayer, a meal and fellowship. Some of the ladies shared their favorite Woman of the Bible to represent the Mother’s/Women’s Day celebration. Later, the ladies enjoyed shopping and fellowshipping as they relaxed in the rocking chairs and taking photos for future walks down memory lane. Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Elder Sophia Jefferson, Shirley Bullock, Rebecca Solomon, Gertie Downey, Brenda Waiters, Diane Howell, Ruby Downey 2 and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Arvella Scott, Lottie Hargrove, Cora Fogg, Martha Williams, Johanna Harrison, Ruby Downey and Linda Byrd-Russ.; third row: Minister Mary Terry, Catherine Hunt, Ann L. Jones, Margaret Alexander, Vivian J. Joseph and Patricia Russell.
SOUTH HILL, VA
WNCT

Booker T. Wiggins, Sr. Day in Kinston coming June 4

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – The city of Kinston will be celebrating the 90th birthday of Booker T. Wiggins Sr. as well as celebrating the contributions he has made to the Kinston community. On June 4, there will be a car parade, open to the community at 1 pm. On June 5 at St. Paul United Holy […]
KINSTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Christopher W. Ward of Elizabeth City, May 24

Christopher Wade Ward, 34, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 20, 1987 to William Fletcher Lewis and Tammy Lynn Cooper Ward and was raised by his mother and adoptive father, David Ward. He worked as a security guard and loved working out at Planet Fitness. Chris was an avid body builder and planned to open his own gym.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Collard Greens win on Ortiz’s walk-off homer

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks — for the second and final night in a row using their alternate identity, the Kinston Collard Greens, a tribute to the locally-prominent crop — celebrated Friday night after defeating the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 4-3 on Abimelec Ortiz’s walk-off two-run homer. Ortiz’s third homer of the season […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Strawberry
outerbanksvoice.com

William Kenneth Harford of Elizabeth City, May 21

William Kenneth Harford, age 5, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Born in Wilmington, NC to William Vernon Harford, Jr. and Michelle Leigh Wells, he was raised by his Grandmom and PopPop, Tammy Brooke and David Giddens. A wonderful, loving child who enjoyed fishing with his “PopPop” and when his Grandma bounced him on her knee, he was remarkably close to his brother, Russell. They enjoyed camping and golf cart rides.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaufort; Bertie; Camden; Carteret; Chowan; Craven; Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Hyde; Jones; Martin; Onslow; Pamlico; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington TORNADO WATCH 277 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAUFORT BERTIE CAMDEN CARTERET CHOWAN CRAVEN CURRITUCK GATES HERTFORD HYDE JONES MARTIN ONSLOW PAMLICO PASQUOTANK PERQUIMANS PITT TYRRELL WASHINGTON
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
ourstate.com

How a Family Found Its Moorings in Oriental

The storm was headed straight for Oriental, and my mom was scared. She was talking to me by phone from her office at Sailcraft Service, the boatyard and marina that she owns with my stepfather, Mike. The skies were clear that day, giving a false sense of security to the boating towns that dot the North Carolina coast. Still, my parents were preparing for the worst. The tropical storm that had developed southeast of Bermuda earlier that September had now reached hurricane status.
ORIENTAL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Pchs#College Of The Albemarle#The Youth Group#Immanuel Baptist Church#N C State University
WITN

Pet of the Week: Velaris

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Velaris is a four-year-old cutie looking for her forever home. She is new to the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina, but she has already make quite the impression on staff and volunteers who enjoy her sweet personality and funny zoomies. Don’t worry if you’re already a...
WITN

D.H. Conley student charged with making school shooting threat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a current D.H. Conley student has been arrested and charged with threatening a school shooting. The sheriff’s office says just after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, school resource officers who are assigned to D. H. Conley High School were notified by students of a possible school shooting threat that was on social media.
GREENVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Littleton woman charged with exploiting elder adult

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern North Carolina woman is accused of exploiting an elder adult. Roanoke Rapids police say they met with a victim Tuesday who says her dead husband’s car was being held at POMP Boys Motors for minor repairs. The victim says when she went...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WNCT

Student arrested, held without bond after threat at D.H. Conley High School

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a D.H. Conley High School student after officials said a social media post indicated a shooting was going to happen there. Deputies arrested Sha’Niyah Pittman, 18, on Thursday afternoon. She was charged with one felony count of communicating a threat of mass […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Retired police chief picks up more votes in tight New Bern mayor’s race

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The gap between the top two candidates for mayor of New Bern got a little larger after today’s official vote canvass in Craven County. Craven County Elections Director Meloni Wray says Toussaint Summers is now four votes ahead of Jeff Odham. On election night, the retired police chief had just a single vote lead against the current alderman.
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Alligator spotted in Washington Park

Washington Park residents submitted a video to the Washington Daily News of an alligator swimming close to their pier at around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening (May 23). The alligator was headed toward Haven’s Garden, the residents said. The video can be viewed at www.thewashingtondailynews.com. The North Carolina Estuarium confirmed...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
48
Followers
150
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy