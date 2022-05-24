Scott, Sawyer, Story, Christian, Nixon, Leary win scholarships

Six more top Perquimans County High School graduates have received scholarships to help them pursue higher education in the fall.

Hunter Scott was recently awarded both the $1,000 John & Betty Crawford Science Scholarship and the $1,000 School Foundation Scholarship; Jaden Sawyer was named the recipient of the $1,000 Community Support Scholarship and a $750 Foundation Technical Scholarship; and Richard Andrew Story and Kathryn Elizabeth Christian were both awarded the $1,250 Bogue Scholarship.

Other winners include Ty Nixon, named the recipient of the $500 Kane Mountjoy “Paying Kindness Forward” Scholarship and a $750 Foundation Technical Scholarship; and Symiaya Leary, who was awarded the $500 Pamela W. Hurdle “Empowering Women” Scholarship.

The John & Betty Scholarship is offered annually through an endowment established in 2017 from the couple’s trust and targets students interested in studying science. The Foundation Scholarship is offered to a Perquimans County High School senior based on academic standards, community service and character.

Scott is a dual enrolled student, taking classes at both PCHS and College of The Albemarle. He is an honor student who has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school. He is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, and the Youth Group at Immanuel Baptist Church.

Scott plans to attend N.C. State University in the fall where he will study veterinary sciences.

The Community Support Scholarship was awarded by Piney Woods Friends/Friends on Missions and represents remaining funds from the 2021 Darryl Strawberry Youth Event. The one-time scholarship was for a senior from the PCHS Class of 2022.

Sawyer is a dual enrolled student, taking classes at both PCHS and COA. She is an honor student and award-winning cheerleader, is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, student government, FFA, the Women’s Embrace Ministry, LEAD, HOSA and 4-H.

In her scholarship essay, she wrote, “I am an advocate for students. I have served all four years as class president for the Student Government Association. The leadership position allowed me to plan pep rallies, organize food drives and spearhead fundraising events.”

Sawyer will attend UNC-Pembroke to pursue a degree in business administration with a focus in marketing. She also will pursue licensing requirements for cosmetology from COA.

The Bogue Scholarship is given by Mr. and Mrs. William A. Bogue Jr. in memory of his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. William A. Bogue, his aunts Margaret B. Butler and Edith B. Spivey, and all descendants of the first William Bogue who have called Perquimans County their home for more than 300 years.

Story plans to attend UNC-Wilmington and major in Spanish. According to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, he plans to pursue a career as a medical translator so that he can “provide a sense of hope to a diverse population.”

Story is an honor student, has been active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, HOSA, FFA, Beta. He has participated in mission trips and is active in his church and community, the foundation said.

Christian is a dual enrolled student at PCHS and COA. She is an honor student, active in Beta, the honor society at COA, and is an AP Scholar. She plans to attend Western Carolina University and study nursing.

In her scholarship essay, she wrote, “Every time I step into a hospital, I know I will be able to help someone. This has always been my lifelong goal — to be able to help others.”

The Kane Mountjoy “Paying Kindness Forward” Scholarship is an annual scholarship provided through an endowment that pays tribute to Kane Mountjoy a 9th grade PCHS student who died in September 2020. The award is based on scholastic achievement, community service, character and financial need. Qualifying applicants must be a member of either the PCHS Hunter Safety Team or PCHS Band.

Nixon is also a dual enrolled student, taking classes at PCHS and COA. He is an honor student who has maintained a 4.0-GPA throughout high school. He is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Beta Club and is a member of the Hunter Safety Team and PCHS cross country and baseball teams.

Nixon plans to attend Wake Tech in Raleigh and pursue a career in engineering or architectural technology.

The Pamela W. Hurdle “Empowering Women” Scholarship is a scholarship opportunity for female students that was first awarded last year. It’s awarded by Pam Hurdle, a long-time member of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation’s Board of Directors, and provides a $500 scholarship to a female student planning to attend a four-year university.

According to the foundation, the Hurdle scholarship “serves to empower females by encouraging them to pursue higher education and propel their careers.”

Leary is a dual enrolled student at PCHS and COA. She is active in sports, a mentor focus group, youth development programs, HOSA, and her church and community. She plans attend North Carolina Central University and study kinesiology.