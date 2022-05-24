ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Hope in Ybor City provides solution for people facing homelessness

By Lloyd Sowers
Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. - As Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a forum on homelessness Tuesday, 63-year-old Arthur Shuler finished his dinner at Tampa Hope. Tampa Hope is a tent city in Ybor City with showers, bathrooms, and a kitchen. It’s funded, in part, by the city and run by Catholic...

Dimitri Philemond
5d ago

they need to build subsidized apartments. many of these homeless are vets or are on SSI and SSDI . $500 would be a great price for a small studio type housing

#DumpTheIncumbents
5d ago

how can people live in the tents in this heat? do they have AC in there? so many abandoned homes, buildings and better structures,place compatible people into a community style stetting and let them live not just work and suffer

Kentucky Cherokee
5d ago

Keep your head up Arthur ,so glad there is a wonderful place you. can sleep , eat ,shower,its so great!Tampa has been doing great things !we're 1 rent from homelessness ourselves.

