ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Vigo County Sheriff’s Office moves into new building

By Lilly Cederdahl
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASViL_0fp9Oknp00

May 23rd the Vigo County Sheriff’s Business Office started operations in a new location.

The new home base for both the office and the jail are now located in the Vigo County Security Center just behind the Haute City Center.

Discussion for the facility started after a federal lawsuit claimed the jail was overcrowded.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the new facility will bed 500 inmates.

“It’s long overdue we should’ve done the right thing a long time ago and thankfully we have now,” Plasse said.

Plasse said while the new facility will house more inmates, there still could be a potential for overcrowding.

“We’ve currently got 350 in our current jail and about 40 housed at other jails,” Plasse said. ” When we bring them to the new facility that’s close to 400 which is about 80%, and is considered over capacity or overcrowding for a jail rating.”

However, both Sheriff Plasse and Chief of Operation Derek Fell say the new facility will still allow for a significant amount of room.

“We’ve got dedicated space that will never have to be repurposed for any other reason other than programming classes to get inmates the help they need,”Plasse said.

“This new facility will definitely relieve some of the issues we’ve been experiencing as far as overcrowding and just the conditions in general,” Fell said.

The new Vigo County Sheriff’s Office featured a sheriff’s conference room, an expanded training room, as well as a workout room. As for the jail there’s more specialized cells as well as a medical unit.

Fell said over the next few weeks the office will train the jail staff at the new location.

“It’s important to understand the operations of the computer system, master control, as well as the changes to the booking area,” Fell said. “The training is aimed to familiarize our staff with the space, so we can run a secure and efficient facility once we move inmates into the new facility.”

The Sheriff’s Office is not announcing exactly when they will relocate the inmates to the new facility due to security protocols. However, Plasse said it will be sometime in June or July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wrtv.com

Former Martinsville police chief sentenced for official misconduct

MARTINSVILLE — A former Indiana police chief was sentenced on Friday to probation after pleading guilty to official misconduct on Friday. Matthew Long, the former police chief in Martinsville, was sentenced to a one-year suspended jail sentence that was converted to one-year probation. Long plead guilty to official misconduct...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Pike County Road Closure

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of State Road 65 in Pike County near Union. Beginning on or around this Tuesday, May 31, SR 65 will be closed near Union. Crews will be replacing the bridge over Branch Harbin Creek. During construction, crews will be replacing the...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Vigo County, IN
Vigo County, IN
Crime & Safety
wevv.com

1 person injured in car crash involving semi in Gibson County

One person was injured in a car-vs-semi crash that happened early Friday morning in Gibson County. Haubstadt Fire Territory says it happened just before 2:00 a.m. Friday near CR 1250 S. and US HWY 41. Crews were called to the scene for a crash with injuries involving a car and...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com

Mother of Delphi Murder Victim Growing Frustrated

The mother of one of the girls murdered in Delphi in 2017 is growing frustrated with the lack of progress in the case. Carrie Timmons is Libby German’s mother and says that with all the new information that has come to light, she feels State Police investigators “don’t know what they’re doing.”
DELPHI, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Sheriff’s Office holds annual award dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office held its 2nd annual Recognition Dinner on Wednesday evening at the Idle Creek Banquet Center. The dinner is held each year to recognize members of the department who gave extraordinary service to the community in 2020 and 2021. Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse provided the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

State Road 67 closure planned in Greene County for seal coat operations

GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 67 just north of Switz City. Beginning on or around June 13, State Road 67 will be closed to allow for seal coat operations. This closure will take place beginning at the intersection of SR 67 and SR 54. Crews will perform seal coat operations north on SR 67 to the US 231 intersection.
WTWO/WAWV

Motorists asked to be cautious of deer on roads

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As the weather warms up, drivers are asked to be more cautious of deer on the roadways. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the months of June and July often see an increase in vehicle vs deer accidents due to more fawns being out. Here in Vigo County, data […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX59

Woman dies after re-entering apartment during fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a woman died in an apartment fire Sunday morning. The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews responded to the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Street just after 5 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a six-story apartment structure with heavy smoke on the 4th floor. Shortly after crews […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

"We don't want it." Neighbors oppose military recycling facility expanding operations

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A military recycling center is seeking approval from local officials to make a move to expand its business. The facility is run by Metallum Recycling and receives end-of-life vehicles from Crane Naval Base. These older vehicles are dismantled at the facility and used to create new parts. Some of these materials are given back to the military, but other components are sold to third parties.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
fordcountychronicle.com

Potomac man gets 5 1/2 years in prison for probation violations

PAXTON — A Vermilion County man has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation from a previous drug case. Judge Matt Fitton imposed the sentence on Kenneth L. Armstrong, 44, whose last known address was in Potomac, during a May 25 hearing in Ford County Circuit Court.
POTOMAC, IL
wbiw.com

Man arrested on drug charges after a report from a concerned citizen

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a concerned citizen stopped a Bedford Police officer at 4:20 p.m. who was at Casey’s in Oolitic about a suspicious male at Knuckle Bend gas station acting erratically. The man was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Indy’s southeast side in Fountain Square. IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Fletcher Avenue near the intersection of Harlan Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. According to IMPD, the man was traveling southbound on Harlan Street […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy