As a taxpaying citizen of the City of Parkersburg, I am absolutely thrilled that my co-plaintiff, Daryl Cobranchi, and I recently won a federal lawsuit in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, enjoining the Parkersburg City Council from continuing to lead the uniquely Christian Lord’s Prayer at public meetings. I deeply appreciate the nonprofit Freedom From Religion Foundation and the private attorneys in the case who are licensed to practice in West Virginia for representing us and defending the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO