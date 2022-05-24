ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Everything we know about the Texas school shooting

By Billy Gates
KXAN
 5 days ago

UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — At least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday .

Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, was killed by responding officers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a town about 85 miles southwest of San Antonio in Uvalde County.

Pete Arrendondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, said the shooting started around 11:30 a.m., and the district locked down schools in the area due to “gunshots.”

By 12:15 p.m., the district reported an active shooter at the school that second, third and fourth grade students attend.

Ramos reportedly had a handgun, and possibly a rifle, when he entered the school and opened fire. It was also reported Ramos shot his grandmother before he went to the school.

    Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
    FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, parents leave a staging area after being reunited with their children following a shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. Once again, multiple people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school, this time in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
    Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
    Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
    Law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
    The White House lowered its flags on May 24, 2022 to remember the victims of a deadly elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (KXAN photo)
    Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
    Law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, arrive at Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
    Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
    Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
    Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
    Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

A number of Texas leaders issued statements following the shooting, including Abbott and his Democratic challenger in the upcoming November election, Beto O’Rourke.

Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.

Gov. Greg Abbott

O’Rourke was brief in a statement he posted on his Twitter account .

Our broken hearts are with Uvalde.

Beto O’Rourke

President Joe Biden said he found out about the shooting while traveling back from Asia , and then addressed the nation Tuesday evening.

“I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this,” he said, beginning his remarks.

“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.

Biden noted in the 10 years since a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School left 26 people, including 20 first-grade students, dead, “there have been over 900 incidents of guns fired reported on school grounds.”

“I am sick and tired,” he said. “And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

