Everything we know about the Texas school shooting
UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — At least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday .
Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, was killed by responding officers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a town about 85 miles southwest of San Antonio in Uvalde County.
Pete Arrendondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, said the shooting started around 11:30 a.m., and the district locked down schools in the area due to “gunshots.”
By 12:15 p.m., the district reported an active shooter at the school that second, third and fourth grade students attend.
Ramos reportedly had a handgun, and possibly a rifle, when he entered the school and opened fire. It was also reported Ramos shot his grandmother before he went to the school.
Here is a list that includes all of KXAN’s coverage. We will continue to update this as we get more information and file more stories in the coming days.
A number of Texas leaders issued statements following the shooting, including Abbott and his Democratic challenger in the upcoming November election, Beto O’Rourke.
Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.Gov. Greg Abbott
O’Rourke was brief in a statement he posted on his Twitter account .
Our broken hearts are with Uvalde.Beto O’Rourke
President Joe Biden said he found out about the shooting while traveling back from Asia , and then addressed the nation Tuesday evening.
“I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this,” he said, beginning his remarks.
“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.
Biden noted in the 10 years since a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School left 26 people, including 20 first-grade students, dead, “there have been over 900 incidents of guns fired reported on school grounds.”
"I am sick and tired," he said. "And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage."
