West Bend, WI – West Bend will be observing Memorial Day on Monday, May 30, 2022, with two events. The first event will be an early morning “pre-parade” which will tour cemeteries in the West Bend area to honor veterans buried there. Those wishing to participate are asked to meet on Sixth Avenue between Poplar and Chestnut Streets at 7:30 a.m. The “parade” will leave at 7:45 a.m. and will tour St. James, Pilgrim Rest, Union, Washington County Memorial Park, and Holy Angels Cemeteries.

