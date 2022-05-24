Sylvania Township provides budget update

The Sylvania Township trustees recently provided a budget update with the fiscal year about one-third complete.

The township's general fund showed expenses of $621,938 or 31.3 percent of its budget; and the road and bridge fund had expenses of $639,304 or 28.2 percent of its budget.

In addition Sylvania Township reported that the expenses of the police fund were $2,594,943 or 33.9 percent of its budget; and the fire fund had expenses of $4,026,493 or 33.4 percent of its budget.

The information was posted on the township website and includes budget information through April.

Revenue for the period for each fund was at or above what has been budgeted, Sylvania Township Fiscal Officer Dave Simko said in a statement. “It is early, but we are not expecting anything unusual to come along,” he said. “I think we’re doing well.”

The full reports are accessible at www.sylvaniatownship.com .