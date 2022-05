ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’ve got a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, it’s probably been a while since you’ve seen their actual room. The pandemic first prevented in-person visitation and then limited it. Even now, many facilities urge families to visit in common areas or outside but it might be the time to insist on seeing where your loved one has actually been laying his or her head.

