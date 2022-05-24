ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

WD Red SMR Lawsuit Pays Out Pennies in Settlement Damages

By Zhiye Liu
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 5 days ago

As tipped by a Redditor , Western Digital has started sending out cash payments to class members of the WD Red NAS class action lawsuit. The payout varies from $4 to $7 per hard drive, depending on the hard drive capacity that consumers had purchased.

In 2020, consumers discovered that Western Digital was utilizing inferior shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology in the company's WD Red hard drives that cater to NAS devices. The manufacturer later detailed all of its products that used SMR technology , including several Blue and one particular Black drive. Sadly, it was too late for the disclosure as firms have filed multiple class action lawsuits against Western Digital for false advertising.

Western Digital settled one of the lawsuits back in 2021 and created a $2.7 million compensation fund for consumers that had bought one or more of the brand's WD Red hard drives. Owners had to file a claim at WDRedNASHarddriveSettlement.com before November 8, 2021 to file a claim. If you're part of the group, it shouldn't be long until you get your compensation from Western Digital. The 2TB (WD20EFAX) and 3TB (WD30EFAX) models were eligible for $4.00 whereas the 4TB (WD40EFAX) and 6TB (WD60EFAX) drives are good for $7.00.

The user from the Reddit post received a payment of 18.00 Canadian dollars, equivalent to $14.00. It's not a considerable sum, but it's free money regardless - money that you can use to pay for a meal.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
PC Gamer

Phison demos a PCIe 5.0 SSD and it's shockingly fast

As the launch of next generation platforms with PCIe 5.0 SSD support draws closer, Phison has showcased a PCIe 5.0 SSD in action. As expected, it's fast. The engineering sample drive is based on Phison’s new PS5026-E26 controller. The drive obliterates the sequential performance of PCIe 4.0 drives, with read and write speeds of 12,457MB/s and 10,047MB/s respectively.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy