ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Latest Updates: Uvalde elementary school shooting

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas — Nineteen children and two adults have been confirmed dead in a...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

How to help kids cope with tragedy after deadly Texas shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you have school-age children, you’re probably trying to find ways to talk to them about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School this week in Uvalde, Texas. Reena B. Patel, a parenting and school psychologist and author of "Winnie & Her Worries," says there...
UVALDE, TX
Bay News 9

Tampa vigil remembers Texas school shooting victims

TAMPA, Fla. — Pastors, police and politicians prayed for a change in the way America deals with mass killings and gun violence at a vigil held in front of Tampa police headquarters Thursday night. Patricia Brown is still trying to come to terms with a deadly shooting of her...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Bay News 9

Bay area therapist: "There's help for anyone feeling overwhelmed"

TAMPA, Fla. -- The shootings that took place in Buffalo, NY, Laguna Woods, CA, and Uvalde, TX, in a less than two-week time span are weighing heavily on people around the nation, including in the Tampa Bay area. A staff therapist with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said there...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy