Highland lost a heartbreaker in the Division II district semifinals when host Buckeye Valley got a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 2-1 decision. The Scots (19-9) led 1-0 after scoring in the top of the third inning, but the Barons tied it with a run in their half of the fourth and then won it in the final frame.

HIGHLAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO