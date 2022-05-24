ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Rangers Division Final Game 4: Another must win

By Dave
Blue Seat
Blue Seat
 5 days ago
The Rangers are back in the series after posting a 3-1 win in Game 3 on Sunday night. Now they are in another “must win,” as getting down 3-1 to the Hurricanes is not the same as getting down 3-1 to the Penguins. The Canes have done a wonderful job of...

markerzone.com

DEANGELO FLIPS PUCK IN NET AFTER WHISTLE

Losing badly late in the third period, Canes' defenseman Tony DeAngelo took it upon himself to stir the pot. Following an offside call on a delayed penalty (which would have given Carolina a power play), DeAngelo flipped the puck in the net past Shesterkin. Obviously, this action drew a crowd....
NHL
markerzone.com

INSIDER SUGGESTS BARRY TROTZ MAY HAVE A DEAL IN PLACE

The hottest item on the coaching market became available not long ago, so naturally every team with a need is likely to kick tires. Barry Trotz has already interviewed in two places that we know of; Winnipeg & Philadelphia. But it seems there's another team in the mix that absolutely no one saw coming:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Flyers Free Agent Targets for This Offseason

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to shake up their roster this offseason in the hopes of being in the mix for a playoff spot in 2022-23. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Comcast Spectacor Dave Scott believe undergoing a rebuild is unnecessary and that better health on the roster during the regular season coupled with the right transactions made during the summer will provide them with a boost. Even with the return of Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis, plus Kevin Hayes, Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Carter Hart remaining relatively healthy over the course of an 82-game season, it is debatable how improved they are.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Blue Seat

Blue Seat

New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinion

