NY Rangers Division Final Game 4: Another must win

The Philadelphia Flyers will look to shake up their roster this offseason in the hopes of being in the mix for a playoff spot in 2022-23. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Comcast Spectacor Dave Scott believe undergoing a rebuild is unnecessary and that better health on the roster during the regular season coupled with the right transactions made during the summer will provide them with a boost. Even with the return of Sean Couturier and Ryan Ellis, plus Kevin Hayes, Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Carter Hart remaining relatively healthy over the course of an 82-game season, it is debatable how improved they are.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO