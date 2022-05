SYRACUSE — Syracuse Public Library has two great summer reading programs available for children and teens from June 1-July 30. Children will explore “Oceans of Possibilities” during their nautical-themed summer reading program. While the official kick-off is June 1, the first program will be special guest performer Banzi Balloons at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 3. After that, attend Make It Mondays at 3 p.m. each Monday, excluding June 20 and July 4 when the library will close. Whale of a Tale Storytime will occur at 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday for younger children. Those looking to practice reading can join Baylee, the reading dog, at 2 p.m. on Thursdays; Baylee will take June 30 off. Then wrap up the week with Fabulous Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

SYRACUSE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO