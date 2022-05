The mangrove is a unique kind of tree. Found in tropical and subtropical latitudes, they grow in salt water that is up to 100 times saltier than other plants can handle, and contain a complex system to filter that salt, which allows them to survive in conditions most plants would find inhospitable. There are over 80 species of mangroves, located all over the world from Florida to Bangladesh to the Galapagos Islands.

