Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest unveils new food, merchandise for this year

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
With summer nearing, Summerfest gave us a look at what to expect at the major music festival this year.

Summerfest also gave us a preview of merchandise, food, and beverages. This includes new food vendors:

  • Cedar Crest Frozen Custard and Sorbet
  • El Hefe Mexican Grill
  • La Masa Empanada Bar
  • Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
  • Pete’s Pops
  • Toro Tacos & Bowls.
The nine days of Summerfest will feature a variety of local food, including the following:

  • Bobalou Stuffed Gourmet Pretzels and Soft Frozen Lemonade – Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade and Minute Maid Soft Frozen Cherry Limeade
  • Bottle House Forty-Two – Funky Chicken and Korean Dog
  • *Cedar Crest Frozen Custard and Sorbet – assorted flavors of frozen custard and sorbet
  • Cousins Subs – Cheese Curds, Blue Jazzberry Shake, and East Coast Steak Philly
  • *El Hefe Mexican Grill – Pollo Asado
  • Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden – German Nachos with Grilled Klement’s Traditional Bratwurst
  • *La Masa Empanada Bar – La Masa Empanada Trio
  • *Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria – Deep Dish Pizza, 3-Cheese Bread, Carol’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • *Pete’s Pops – Key Lime Pie and Salted Watermelon flavors
  • Pizza Man – Fried Brussels Sprouts
  • Saz’s Express (North Gate Location Only) – Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich and Fried Thai Chicken Sandwich
  • Sil’s Mini Donuts – Strawberry Manilow Smoothie and Give Peach A Chance Smoothie
  • *Toro Tacos & Bowls – Esquite Ramen
  • Fazio’s Gourmet Popcorn – Summerfest Popcorn
For the full list of food and beverage options, click here.

New merchandise for this year includes Summerfest themed apparel, drinkware, specialty products, gifts, and jewelry.

More items will be added online in the weeks to come.

Summerfest also unveiled two "Big Smile" Summerfest art sculptures.

The sculptures were designed by Milwaukee artists James Steeno and John Kowalcyzk.

The festival is 30 days away. It will be held over three weekends this summer starting Thursday, June 23.

“We are so excited to announce our new food, drinks, and merchandise for this year. We invite our fans to Bring Your Fest Self and experience all the great music, food, and activities during Summerfest at our world class festival park,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

