ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Offers “Full Support” After 19 Children, 2 Adults Killed In Texas Elementary School Shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcYJs_0fp9MuSH00

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Maryland is offering its support to Texas after a man opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school, killing 19 children, one teacher, another adult, and injuring others.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that the state’s security team, which includes Maryland State Police and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, has offered its “full support and assistance to state and local officials in Texas.”

“Schools should never be a place of fear,” Hogan said in a statement. “No mom or dad should ever have to worry when they send their kids off to school whether they’ll come home safely.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tweeted his support Tuesday for the loved ones of those killed, alluding to his city’s own struggle with gun violence.

“We can’t become desensitized to the suffering and loss of life that happened today and earlier this month in Buffalo,” Scott said. “Sadly, in Baltimore we are all too familiar with this pain.”

Scott continued to say that prayers aren’t enough, and that gun reform must happen.

“We can honor the victims of Uvalde, Buffalo, Baltimore, and every corner of the country touched by gun violence by passing tougher gun laws,” he said. “We cannot afford to do anything else.”

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Gov. Greg Abbott said. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but said the shooter, an 18-year-old, was a resident of the community that’s about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Abbott said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference that the gunman acted alone.

It was not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting on Air Force One as he returns from a five-day trip to Asia and would continue to receive updates. Jean-Pierre said Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Memorial Day Travel Weekend Begins in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The unofficial first weekend of the summer has arrived and travelers are preparing for what is expected to be one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends since the pandemic began.  AAA estimates that about 39 million Americans will travel in the coming days, up about 8.3% from last year, including more than 814,000 Marylanders.   Nearly 90% of those Maryland travelers are expected to be driving and MDOT is urging them to leave early for their trips or stay late—especially if crossing over the Bay Bridge.   “We’re projecting more than 300-thousand vehicles will cross the bay bridge between . . ....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘We Don’t Have To Accept This’ Calls For Action After Texas School Massacre As Shootings Rise In Baltimore, Nationwide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Why does this keep happening? The question is on many minds after the Texas school shooting that killed at least 19 children and two teachers.  While investigators look into the gunman’s background, the nation remembers the victims of this violent attack. The 19 innocent children and their two dedicated teachers are being remembered by those in their community and across the country. pic.twitter.com/e18aSx9Q6K — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 25, 2022 The emotional toll is being more than 1,700 miles away in Maryland. The U.S. and Maryland flags will fly at half-staff through sunset on May 28, 2022 as a mark...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Students Suffer From Anxiety Following School Shooting In Texas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students in Maryland are suffering from anxiety and fear after learning of a shooting that killed 19 children at a school in Uvalde, Texas. “My heart sank,” eight-grader Annabel Fogleman said. Eight-grader Giuliana Coven went to school Wednesday morning knowing less than 24 hours ago that those children lost their lives doing the exact same thing. “I always think about this sometimes when I’m in class and I have nothing to do I just think about where the best place to hide would be,” Coven said. When something like the Texas tragedy happens, it only makes a person feel more scared...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Scott Calls For Tougher Laws In Response To Texas School Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling it an “unspeakable tragedy,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan pledged the state’s support to Texas in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school outside of San Antonio. Hogan, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen were among the chorus of leaders lamenting the shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two adults—and the suspect, who was killed by police. “Schools should never be a place of fear,” Hogan said. “No mom or dad should ever have to worry when they send their kids off to school whether they’ll...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
CBS Baltimore

Jarrettsville Young Marines Honor Fallen Heroes, Prepare For Memorial Day

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Young U.S. Marines are honoring fallen heroes. Preparations for the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens are underway. Nearly 30 young U.S Marines from Elkridge, Jarrettsville, and Hamilton along with Girl Scout Troops from Baltimore County transformed part of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium into a field of red, white, and blue on Saturday. They spend their morning planting 3,500 flags on grave markers of veterans ahead of Memorial Day. This year’s event will honor three service members with ties to Maryland who died within the past year. “When we place the flags—before we place the flag—we...
CBS Baltimore

Gunman Kills 19 Children, 2 Teachers In Texas School Rampage

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday in detailing the latest mass killing to rock the U.S. Law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman. Police and others responding to Tuesday’s attack also went around breaking windows at the school to enable students and teachers to escape, Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today.” Olivarez told CNN that all the...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Step Up Presence Around Local Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students and parents will likely notice a heavier police presence at Maryland schools this week, a measure that comes in response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a city southwest of San Antonio, killed at least 19 students and two adults before the suspected gunman was fatally shot by responding officers, authorities said. In the aftermath of Tuesday’s tragedy, law enforcement agencies across the country including here in Maryland indicated they would be stepping up their presence in schools to lend their support. The Anne Arundel County Police Department...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

A Mass Shooting In Texas Has Reignited A Nationwide Conversation On Gun Violence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The topic of gun violence is back in the national headlines after another gun tragedy—this time in Texas. An attack on an elementary school is jump-starting the discussion about stricter gun laws. While some state leaders are demanding tighter gun laws, others say that is not the answer.  After an 18-year-old opened fire inside of an elementary school, killing at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday. It was the second mass shooting in 10 days to send shockwaves throughout the nation. On May 14 an 18-year-old began shooting people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Ten people died in the shooting spree. Investigators say the act was motivated by hate. WJZ spoke with Josh Horwitz, the co-director of Johns Hopkins Gun Violence Solutions at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. Horwitz says he believes the tragedy in Texas should be a catalyst for stricter gun laws across the country. He says changes to the licensing process—like enhanced background checks, longer wait periods, and maybe even requiring people to meet with law enforcement—could make a difference. “We can’t stop every shooting but we can do so much better,” Horwitz said.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Faces Federal Charges Following Capitol Riot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Maryland man is now behind bars for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riot. Rodney Milstreed, 55, was arrested in Colorado Tuesday. Federal Authorities say he’s originally from Finksburg, Maryland. Milstreed becomes one of over 800 defendants charged with federal crimes related to the riot, including over a dozen from here in Maryland. According to court documents, Milstreed is accused of throwing a flagpole and a smoke grenade at police and assaulting an Associated Press photographer during the insurrection, part of which was caught on camera. “It’s very important that the Justice Department get as many of these people as...
FINKSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Accused Of Assaulting Police, AP Photographer On Jan. 6

DENVER (AP) — A Maryland man is accused of throwing a flagpole and a smoke grenade at police and assaulting an Associated Press photographer during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents released Tuesday. Rodney Milstreed allegedly threw the flagpole bearing a navy flag “javelin-like” toward a group of Capitol police officers blocking the stairs leading up to the Capitol, apparently hitting one officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Colorado. Later, after an officer picked up a smoke grenade that had been spreading smoke near police and lobbed it toward protesters,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Vetoes 18 Bills, Including Ballot Signature Measure

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced vetoes of 18 bills Friday, including a measure that would have allowed voters who forget to sign their mail-in ballot envelope to do so after mailing it to get it counted. The Republican governor also vetoed a bill that would have allowed union dues to be tax deductible, as well as a bill that would have stayed eviction proceedings against tenants who could show they are awaiting a determination about rental assistance. The Maryland General Assembly, which has a supermajority of Democrats, won’t have the chance to override these vetoes when they convene...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Baltimore Could See A High Of 90 Degrees On Memorial Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced a lovely start to the holiday weekend and the unofficial start to summer. Temperature highs reached the upper 70s to low 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Sunday promises to be even warmer and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.  By Monday, the real summer weather will arrive and the city should see a high of 90 degrees with abundant sunshine. Any outdoor activities will be unhindered all weekend long. Warm and humid conditions will linger on Tuesday as well with a bit of a cooldown by midweek with a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday and Thursday.   Less humid and cooler air will arrive on Friday and Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Elementary School#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Wjz#Ap#Maryland State Police
CBS Baltimore

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders Can Now Add Their Driver’s License To Apple Wallet

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting today, Marylanders have a new, easy way to carry their driver’s license or state ID, which will make getting through airport security faster. The Maryland Department of Transportation has launched Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet, meaning anyone with an Apple Wallet can carry a digital version of their state identification. It makes Maryland the second state to implement IDs in Apple Wallet. The digital ID works at select TSA checkpoints at participating airports, and the state said it expects locations accepting mobile ID to grow. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mix Of Sun & Clouds

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Nicer weather for the Memorial Day weekend. Saturday will see a mic of sun and clouds. There is a slim chance of a stray shower in the afternoon.  Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Skies clear Saturday night with light winds and lows around 60. Isolated areas of fog are possible. Sunday will see more sun and slightly warmer temps into the lower 80s. Memorial Day will be hot and more humid with highs in the 90-degree range. Tuesday looks even hotter. It will be humid too but sunny with highs in the lower 90s.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Sees Uptick In COVID-19 Cases Among People Under 19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 infections in people under the age of 19 are on the rise, according to data recorded by the Maryland State Department of Health. Within the past 24 hours, 16 more people had to be hospitalized because of the virus. This brought the total number of inpatients to 468 across the state. Of that total, 13 are pediatric patients.  Since Friday, pediatric acute care beds have been in the double digits with 11 in use on Tuesday with an additional two children in the intensive care unit. An additional 2,482 positive tests were added to the tally Tuesday. People with...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

The Best Times To Cross The Bay Bridge This Memorial Day Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The days of having the beach all to yourself, or quick trips over the Bay Bridge are about to come to an end. Maryland and the rest of the U.S. are about to hit the road as Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of summer. AAA predicts that 39 million Americans will be traveling Thursday through Monday, up more than 8% from last year, including 814,000 Marylanders.   Many travelers this weekend will be heading to the beach, and Ocean City is expecting a big crowd. So how can you get around easily? The MDTA offers the following travel tips for this...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fewer Blue Crabs In The Chesapeake Bay “Continue A Worrying Trend”

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — The number of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay is estimated to be at the lowest level observed since an annual survey tracking the population began in 1990, officials announced Thursday.  The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ annual winter dredge survey, a cooperative effort with the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, estimated that 227 million crabs are living in the nation’s largest estuary, down from 282 million in 2021. The survey’s highest estimate for crabs in the bay was 852 million in 1993.  While the survey’s juvenile crab estimate rose to 101 million from 86 million last year,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Tornado Watch Canceled For State, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Over

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Friday has been an Alert Day for the books. A wave of Tornado Warnings were issued throughout the day for parts of Maryland, but those warnings have since been canceled. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Anne Arundel, Calvert County, and Prince George’s County until 9:30 p.m., according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. MDEM ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Calvert, and Prince Georges County in MD until 9:30pm. #mdwx — Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) (@MDMEMA) May 28, 2022 Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, and a portion of Talbot County were under a severe...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Travelers Should Ready Their Cars For Hot Weather, Mind Move Over Law, AAA Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — AAA is anticipating more than 730,000 Marylanders to travel over Memorial Day weekend, and the association wants people to be prepared. More than 380,000 calls for help are expected nationwide this summer, AAA says, with over 7,000 here in Maryland alone. Hot weather brings with it some automotive challenges, much like the winter months, so the organization is sharing some tips. “People really need to prepare their cars for the summer,” said Edward Hickey, manager for AAA club fleet operations in Baltimore. “They need to make sure their battery is good, that they’re taking it in for the recommended services...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy