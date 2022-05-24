Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Loving; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND CULBERSON COUNTY RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE NORTHWESTERN PERMIAN BASIN, UPPER TRANS PECOS, AND CULBERSON COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Andrews, Loving, Winkler, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...Monday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

ANDREWS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO