Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff PD looking for person of interest in Railroad Fire, south of Lowell Observatory

 5 days ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Flagstaff Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a person of interest in a wildfire that started about a mile south of the Lowell Observatory. Officials say at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews received reports of a fire burning north of...

prescottenews.com

Pearlstein Fire – West of High Valley Ranch Rd.

Prescott Fire Engine 71 was dispatched to an Odor Investigation at 2:35 am Saturday morning. After an extensive search involving Prescott and CAFMA crew, the fire was located west of High Valley Ranch Rd. Crews initially hiked into the fire and found approximately a 1 acre fire actively burning on...
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PRESCOTT LOCATE ROBBERY SUSPECT NOW

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect identified as 41-year-old Tucson resident, Justin Mic Sudweeks (see attached photos), was taken into...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Highway between Phoenix and Payson closed because of brush fire

PHOENIX – Traffic on State Route 87 was delayed on Friday afternoon because of a brush fire along the route between Phoenix and Payson, authorities said. SR 87 northeast of metro Phoenix is also known as the Beeline Highway. The fire was burning around milepost 209 of the highway, near the Four Peaks Wilderness area.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Minor arrested for school shooting threat in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a 13-year-old boy was charged for making school shooting threats in Prescott, Arizona. On May 17, a Prescott Mile High Middle School bus driver told YCSO about a student who spoke to him about "shooting up the school." YCSO...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
12 News

70-year-old Arizona widow hardest hit victim of romance scam

ARIZONA, USA — A prolific online scammer has left a trail of elderly women across the country heartbroken and broke. Court records allege Fola Alabi of Texas convinced women in ten states he was a U.S. military general stationed overseas and he needed financial help for various reasons. “The...
ARIZONA STATE
flagscanner.com

Officer involved accident and fight

A Flagstaff Police officer was just involved in a vehicle collision at San Franciso and Butler. He is also saying a fight is breaking out and that someone is spitting blood on him. One of the suspects involved is wanted for an earlier theft. Apparently, a shoplift in progress was taking place. We’re trying to get more information.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

13-Year-Old Charged with Terrorism for Threatening School Shooting in Prescott

On the afternoon of May 17th YCSO investigated a report made by a school bus driver for Prescott Mile High Middle School who informed school administrators that a 13-year-old male student had made numerous threats to “shoot up the school”. The driver said the child made the threat three times while speaking to him during the bus route prior to being dropped off near his home. School administrators contacted the child’s mother and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
PRESCOTT, AZ
matadornetwork.com

The 9 Best Swimming Holes in Sedona, Arizona

Sedona, Arizona, is world-renowned for its “mystical” red rocks and spectacular natural beauty, drawing visitors year-round from around the world. While some come to enjoy the town’s new-age draws, like crystal shops and natural “energy” healing, others come for the hiking, nature experiences, and stunning landscapes.
SEDONA, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: June 2022

FRIDAY 6/3 – SUNDAY 6/5. Times and locations vary, starting on Railroad Ave. in Willcox. 2022 marks 150 years of ranching in this cattle country – come out and celebrate! Guests will find saddle-making and blacksmith demos, history presentations, walking tours, a street dance and art show, games, goat roping competitions, a trade show and more – all packed into one weekend. This event is free for all ages.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

$75K lottery ticket sold in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A lucky ticketholder in northern Arizona is now $75,000 richer after Thursday's drawing of lottery numbers. The Arizona Lottery said a ticket sold at a Safeway on Cedar Avenue in Flagstaff is worth $75,000 after matching with numbers drawn this week. The winning numbers for the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Public Safety
FireEngineering.com

AZ Firefighting Official: ‘I’ve Never Seen a Fire Like This’

May 22—Anyone watching the virtual briefings on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has seen Jayson Coil. The 52-year-old Sedona, Ariz., assistant fire chief has been one of the constant figures overseeing the battle against the blaze, which topped the 300,000-acre point earlier this week. Coil, who has been a...
SANTA FE, NM
myradioplace.com

Prescott Valley Police seek help in locating robbery suspect

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect of the robbery is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 2”, medium build, wearing a backward baseball cap, long sleeved Underarmour hoodie, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. The male has tattoos on his hands and a tattoo of a teardrop under his right eye. The unidentified male is considered dangerous, and the public is advised not to make personal contact with him. If you have any information on the unidentified male, immediately contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or www.Yavapaisw.com You may be eligible for a reward up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest of the suspect while remaining anonymous.*The person involved has not yet been convicted of a crime and is presumed innocent. The presumption of innocence shall continue until such time that the person accused may be found guilty by a court of law. Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
12news.com

Arizona teen arrested for making threats toward other students

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — An 18-year-old high school student is facing criminal charges after they allegedly made violent threats that were directed toward students at Mingus Union High School. Cottonwood police said Wednesday the student allegedly posted multiple messages on social media a few days ago that contained "serious" threats...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
azdot.gov

ADOT continues to invest in Interstate 40

We understand that sometimes the going on Interstate 40 can get rough. But, setting aside the rest of that old adage, ADOT continues to invest in the 360-mile northern Arizona corridor. Last week, maintenance crews began smoothing out some of those rough patches along a 6-mile stretch of I-40 in...
KINGMAN, AZ
knau.org

Stricter fire restrictions go into effect across northern and central Arizona

Heightened fire restrictions have gone into effect across the region as hot and dry weather drives an uptick in wildfire danger. National forests including the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Apache-Sitgreaves implemented a stage two ban this morning, which prohibits all campfires, charcoal and wood grills and most other fire sources.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Just In Case You Missed it A Gas Line Rupture on Miller Valley Road

UPDATE: Repairs completed on Miller Valley Road Gas Line. Prescott, Arizona (May 26th – 1:45 p.m.) Repairs have been completed on the gas line which was struck by construction crews on Miller Valley Road between Schemmer and Fair Street around Noon today. Traffic patterns have been restored. Please note that there is ongoing road construction in this area, so drivers are urged to approach the area with caution.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Phoenix local news

