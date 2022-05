U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, R-Windsor, will offer the second session in his ‘Veterans Listening Tour’ during a visit Saturday in Eaton. Among U.S. House legislation Buck sponsored related to veterans issues included a 2016 bill designed to better “hold employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs accountable for failing our veterans,” he said in 2016. “After the sacrifices our veterans have made, they deserve the best care we can offer.” The bill, which passed the House, would have allowed for a demotion of a VA employee based on poor performance or misconduct.

EATON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO