SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for swindling customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies Friday. According to booking reports, Jordan Velez was booked into jail by Deputies at 9:34 a.m. Friday and is being held without bond. A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday. According to the TGCSO, Velez, age 36, is the owner of Viking Rentals Services and JC Asset Management in San Angelo. Velez is accused of theft of property involving heavy equipment rentals and sales. After an investigation by the Criminal…

1 DAY AGO