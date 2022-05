SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reported on Friday afternoon that a missing teen not seen since Thursday had been found safe. The department originally alerted the community that it was looking for the 14-year-old on Friday morning, reporting that she had gone missing from her home in Rembert. Authorities also believed at the time she may have been traveling by vehicle.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO