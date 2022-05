Shootings include a fatality, a woman shot asleep in her bed, woundings and homeless camps.Ten people were shot in a 24 hour period in Portland on Friday, May, and Saturday, May 29. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the shootings included a fatality and a woman hit by a random bullet inside her home. The identifies of the victims were not immediately released. The bureau is asking the public to help solve the cases. Here is the list released by the bureau. Details are limited while the cases are in the early stages of investigation. Information is tentative and...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 21 HOURS AGO