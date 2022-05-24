ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayer Museum introducing new dinosaur exhibits

By Courtesy of ASU, Dusty Ellis
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University, Mayer Museum is introducing seven additional replica dinosaur skeletons to its collection, available for free to the public starting Tuesday, June 7.

In order to properly accommodate the installation of the new exhibits the museum will be closed from May 28 through June 6.

The main attraction in the Mayer Museum dinosaur collection is currently the full-size Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton. With the new dinosaurs, the museum’s current total is brought up to 17 and will include:

  • Cimolichthys nepaholica – predatory fish
  • Dimetrodon – giant sail-finned lizard
  • Dromaeosaurus albertensis – feathered raptor
  • Enchodus petrosus – saber-toothed herring
  • Holmesina floridanus – giant armadillo
  • Megalonyx jeffersonii – giant sloth
  • Bactrosaurus johnsoni – large four-legged herbivore

The museum currently holds the Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, numerous casts of dinosaur tracks and fossilized dinosaur eggs, as well as the other nine original dinosaur skeletons, including:

  • Bambiraptor feinbergi – small bird-like raptor
  • Didelphodon vorax – carnivorous marsupial
  • Agujaceratops – large multi-horned herbivore
  • Carcharocles Megalodon – giant shark jaws
  • Prionochelys maturtina – spiky sea turtle
  • Styxosaurus – large marine reptile
  • Quetzalcoatlus northropi – giant flying mammal
  • New Hell Creek Pterosaur – small flying dinosaur

The Mayer Museum is open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday, except for the week it will be closed to install the new dinosaurs. More details on current and upcoming exhibits and collections are available at angelo.edu/mayer-museum.

