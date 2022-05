HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — On May 6, the Hammond Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at the AT&T store at 2807 West Thomas Street. Officials say that HPD learned that an unknown black male wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, a face mask and gloves entered the business with a firearm, telling an employee and customer to move to the back of the store. The suspect then demanded the employee to open the safe with cell phone products and to put them in a bag.

