BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s very likely oil producers in North Dakota will be paying higher tax rates come June 1st. North Dakota has an oil tax trigger that will almost certainly go into effect at the end of the month. The trigger is part of a law passed in 2015, which lowered the tax rate for oil production and extraction from 11.5% to 10%. But that legislation also included a caveat: if the price of oil remains above about $95 per barrel for three consecutive months, the tax rate increases to 11%, which could mean a lot of added tax revenue for the state.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO