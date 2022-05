Chef Gunnar Planter’s cooking experience goes back to childhood — when he’d make breakfast in bed for his parents — and moved to restaurants soon after, starting at the Rancho Santa Fe fine-dining hotspot Mille Fleurs when he was just 16. Sixteen years later, Planter is in charge of the kitchens at the Mar Monte Hotel on the Santa Barbara waterfront, preparing Italian-leaning cuisine at Costa Kitchen & Bar in the evenings and all-day dishes for poolside enjoyment at Café Lido. He tells us more below.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO