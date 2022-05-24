One Read announces 'The Big Door Prize' for program's 21st year
By Maddie Orr
Columbia Missourian
5 days ago
The characters in this year’s One Read book can discover their life’s potential for a mere $2 and a swab of DNA. When a mysterious machine appears in a small Louisiana town, they are faced with the question of how big they can dream. “The Big Door...
The 95th annual Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at the Boone County Courthouse Plaza. The ceremony will honor fallen military personnel with wreath presentations from various veterans organizations. Take a hike on Rock Bridge’s Sinkhole Trail. The 1.5 mile trail will feature 15 points of...
In light of Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one community leader in Columbia is on a mission to alleviate further physical suffering for his people. “When I see the pictures of the kids who died in Uvalde, Texas, I see the same faces of our little kids who come to our after school program, and our Latino kids who go to school here in Columbia,” said Eduardo Crespi, the director and co-founder of Centro Latino.
Starting in June, the city of Columbia will offer 14 youth summer lunch sites across the community. Serving "free, nutritious lunches" for children and teenagers under the age of 18, the city said in a news release Thursday the sites will be open Mondays through Fridays from June 1 to Aug. 19, with an exception of the Lunch in the Park program at Douglass Park, which will operate June 6 through Aug. 5.
Alverta Jeanette (Lehman) Endersby slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, in her home in Columbia, Missouri, on May 18, 2022. She was born to Ralph J. and Nina C. (Simmons) Lehman in Woodward, Oklahoma, on October 29, 1937. Although the family moved around frequently, they always returned to their hometown, Woodward, where Jeanette met Robert Leroy (Bob) Endersby. After Jeanette graduated from Woodward High School, she joined her family, then in California. At age 17, she was hired as the secretary for a general at Hamilton Air Force Base. Returning to Oklahoma, she attended Panhandle A & M in Goodwell, Oklahoma, and graduated from Hill’s Business University in Oklahoma City. Then she worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture until Robert, who had joined the Navy, got leave. On May 31, 1957, the couple were married in Woodward. When Bob reported back to duty, Jeanette accompanied him and took a job with the U.S. Navy in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. The next year the couple welcomed a son, their only child. After Bob was discharged, the family returned home and were active in Oklahoma City’s Classen Boulevard Baptist Church. Bob taught Sunday School and served as a deacon and church treasurer, while Jeanette played the piano and worked as church secretary. Bob passed away on May 8, 1969. Now the breadwinner, the young widow turned to business. She worked the next 20+ years at IBM in Oklahoma City. After retirement, she lived on the Lehman family farm near Yukon, Oklahoma. In 2001, she made a new start in life with many new friends when she moved to Columbia, Missouri, to be near her family. She is survived by her son James; his wife, Linda; two granddaughters, Jane Rebekah Endersby and Katharine Ruth (Kate) Endersby; and grandson, Luke Anthony James Endersby.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Community United Methodist Church, Columbia, Missouri.
Memorial Day weekend revelers walked their bikes around Flat Branch Park Saturday morning, filling the surrounding streets for the start of the Pedaler’s Jamboree. The double chimes of bike bells broke through the thumping bass of Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love” as groups of riders adjusted their bike chains under the shade of trees. Volunteers in matching Pedaler’s Jamboree shirts loaded canvas overnight bags onto moving trucks. Families filled coolers on the asphalt and cracked open cold refreshments.
More trash and recycling bag vouchers will arrive in Columbia residents' mailboxes this June. The vouchers will arrive the week of June 13, the city of Columbia announced in a news release Friday. The June packet will include two vouchers each redeemable for a roll of 26 black trash bags...
Former Missouri standout Karissa Schweizer won the USA Track & Field title at 10,000 meters Friday night in Eugene, Oregon. Run as part of the Prefontaine Classic, the race determined the three U.S. runners for July’s World Athletics Championships, which will also be held in Eugene. Schweizer clocked a...
Michael Sapp of Boonville, passed away May 27th, 2022, at University Hospital; he was 74. He was born Aug. 15, 1947, to Andrew and Ella Rippeto Sapp. He married Sherry Martin Sapp on February 11, 1966, at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church in Columbia. He worked as a brick layer...
As the pandemic hit the local community in 2020, the Boone County Sheriff’s department had a problem. Because of concerns about transmitting COVID-19 among jail detainees, they were forced to spread them out in their own jail and to other surrounding county jails. On April 14, Boone County commissioners...
Patricia Ann Zielinski, 74, of Columbia died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Sherry Behrman Howell, 47, of Columbia died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach Yager Funeral Home.
Rock Bridge High School home school communicator Mike Woods died Friday night after a shooting at a Tennessee highway rest stop. According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators found Woods deceased in the bathroom at the Interstate 24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160 in Marion County around 6 p.m. Friday.
CAMDENTON — The biggest issues facing Columbia were identified by City Council and department staff members during the final day of their Lake of the Ozarks retreat. Affordable housing, homelessness, city staff retention, transportation and equity were commonly mentioned. Staff and council members also considered a new definition of...
JEFFERSON CITY — Powerhouse Rock Bridge sprinters Chris Giles and Casey Hood spearheaded the Bruins’ boys track and field team to another state title Saturday. Combined, the duo contributed 56 points to the team total of 97. The Rock Bridge boys had more points than the second- and...
A second man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2020 homicide at Cosmo Park. Maurice D. Banks Jr., 19, was located and arrested in Las Vegas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on charges related to the death of Jermaine Spain. Banks is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree...
Police has closed off Fenimore Drive in Columbia due to a police incident, according to Boone County Joint Communications. Police said no one was injured, but bullets damaged property. A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene reported 10 shell casings on the road and police tape as well as a...
Columbia police arrested Koda Alshawn Coats, 35, of Columbia on Friday for first-degree assault, armed criminal action and a federal probation violation warrant. Members of the department’s Special Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshals Service had been attempting to locate Coats in relation to outstanding warrants for his arrest in connection with an incident that occurred on Feb. 16. In the area of the 600 block of Talon Drive, a report of shots fired sent one person to the hospital.
Tolton freshman Elyse Wilmes hung at the front of the pack for the first two laps of the 1,600-meter run Friday, the first day of the MSHSAA Class 3, 4 and 5 Track and Field State Championships. Wilmes pulled slightly ahead on the third lap and had established a convincing lead by the beginning of the fourth.
Comments / 0