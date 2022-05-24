ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Moe’s donates portion of sales to EAAA’s Furry Friends Food Bank

By Brian Sullivan
wabi.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A bite of BBQ on Tuesday helped keep some older Mainers with their pets. Moe’s on Broadway in Bangor gave 10% of all sales on Tuesday to the Eastern Area Agency on...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Bucksport Garden Club sells plants and pies for charity

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Plants and pies were on sale in Bucksport Saturday. The Bucksport Garden Club hosted their annual plant and pie sale Saturday morning. Members baked homemade pies... from the classic apple to a venison mincemeat pie. All proceeds went towards local food pantries and charities. The club...
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Treworgy welcomes community to spend time with baby goats

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A family farm wants to share the joy of baby goats with others. Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant opened the pens, so people could cuddle with baby goats Saturday. People signed up ahead of time online to reserve their spot and got to spend a half...
LEVANT, ME
wabi.tv

Lucerne Inn welcomes addition of new deck

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - If you take a trip to the Lucerne Inn you might notice something different... Construction is now complete for a brand-new deck that will provide additional outdoor seating for the inn’s pub. The inn says they’ve already received a plethora of positive feedback from posting...
DEDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta church hosts “A Day in the Park” event

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It was not your typical Sunday morning church service in Augusta. Central Church hosted their annual “A Day in the Park” event at Capitol Park. There was live music and BBQ. On this special Memorial Day weekend, the church wanted to show their appreciation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Bangor, ME
Food & Drinks
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
Bangor, ME
Society
City
Bangor, ME
wabi.tv

Locals and visitors celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Bar Harbor were filled with those enjoying their Memorial Day weekend. While the day is a great opportunity to spend time with loved ones it’s also a time to remember those who bravely gave their lives fighting for their country. Everyone...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

‘Miles for Mills’ 5K raises money for veterans ahead of Memorial Day

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - The Travis Mills Foundation is holding their annual ‘Miles for Mills’ 5K race on Sunday. The event raises funds to help veterans and their family members recalibrate after war. The foundation was started by retired United States Army Staff Sargent Travis Mills who lost...
Kool AM

Obscura Café & Drinkery Is The Most Unique New Spot Coming To Lewiston

Hold onto your hats babes, because this new spot is going to blow us all away, take us to a new time and place, where we'll never want to leave. Obscura Cafe and Drinkery is located on 108 Lisbon Street in Lewiston and will be opening in June. Date to be announced. This is a place that you have never experienced here in the state of Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Food#Food Drink#Charity#Eaaa#Furry Friends Food Bank#Wabi#Bbq#Mainers#Americans
wabi.tv

26th annual Paddle for Pine Tree Camp set for June 4-5th

SOLON, Maine (WABI) - In less than three weeks, Pine Tree Camp in Rome will resume its overnight summer sessions for the first time in two years. If you’d like to help provide a camp experience for a Mainer with disabilities, there are a few chances coming up for you to do so.
SOLON, ME
wabi.tv

LIST: Memorial Day 2022 events throughout Maine

Maine (WABI) - Memorial Day events will be held around Maine to honor and remember our fallen service members. BANGOR: The Bangor High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will be hosting this year’s annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 30. The parade is expected to step off...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Officials, volunteers look for injured bald eagle in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens are looking for an injured bald eagle last seen in Belfast. According to a couple of Facebook posts from concerned citizens, the eagle was spotted near the Kaler and Oak Hill Roads Friday morning. Both the warden service and Avian Haven, a rehabilitation...
BELFAST, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Remodelista

Kitchen of the Week: A Couple’s Summer Kitchen in a Former Lobster Shack

Last summer, arriving for a weekend stay in a small cottage built over an inlet in Harpswell, Maine, my partner and I followed our host, Lili Liu, on a tour of the cluster of buildings—former lobstering shacks—at the water’s edge. At the end she showed us to our cottage and excused herself to clean up after a dinner party. “This is the summer kitchen,” she told us as she ducked into a sixth small building with exposed wood walls, windows looking out at the inlet, and a long table down the center, strewn with empty wineglasses and oyster shells, the remnants of a good party.
HARPSWELL, ME
wabi.tv

Local students release nearly 200 Atlantic Salmon into Kenduskeag

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All Saints Catholic School in Bangor made a trip to the Kenduskeag River today to make a splash in the community. A group of seventh graders released nearly two hundred alevins, an immature life stage of salmon, into the water. The event was a culmination of...
BANGOR, ME
Big Country 96.9

Does Your Maine Dog Have These Spots? Don’t Panic!

According to the Veterinary Clinic in Brunswick, they've been getting a lot of calls about these spots that look like awful tick bites! They are not... With Memorial Day weekend upon us, I think of two things. One is that you never know what you'll get from the weather. You could be looking at the most beautiful weekend ever, or (most likely) there will be at least a day of rain. The second thing that Memorial Day weekend means is the start of the unrelenting black fly season! Black flies are the absolute worst! They literally will change your plans! Or you could always try to win the war. Good luck with that.
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Moose Mainea 5K/10K/Kid’s Fun Run set for Sunday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Destination Moosehead Lake is celebrating spring this weekend with Moose Mainea. They’re holding The Moose Mainea 5K, 10K, and Kids Fun Race will be held on Sunday in Greenville on Moosehead Lake. The races will start and finish at the Greenville High School on Pritham...
GREENVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

The Good Crust holds grand opening of Canaan manufacturing expansion

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - One Central Maine company is building better pizzas from the ground up. Skowhegan-based “The Good Crust” held a grand opening Friday of its manufacturing expansion into Canaan. Governor Mills was among those in attendance. The company uses 100% Maine Grains. After making 50,000 pounds...
CANAAN, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy