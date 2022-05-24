ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Douglas Co. commissioners decide not to use ARPA money on San Luis Valley water proposal

By Blair Miller
 5 days ago
DENVER – Douglas County commissioners have decided, for the time being, not to move forward with the plan to use American Rescue Plan Act money on a controversial project to pipe water out of the San Luis Valley.

The board made the decision at Tuesday’s board work session, and the board issued a press release confirming the decision. The Douglas County News-Press first reported the board’s decision.

The board said it would not move forward for now with using the federal dollars for the proposal from Renewable Water Resources (RWR) based on legal recommendations made by Burns, Figa & Will attorneys, which found ARPA funds couldn’t be used for the proposal “and that RWR has significant additional hurdles to overcome in order to demonstrate not only a ‘do no harm approach, but also a ‘win-win’ for Douglas County and the San Luis Valley.

“That said, Douglas County welcomes ongoing discussions with RWR, should they be able to provide new information or otherwise overcome these hurdles,” the news release from the commissioners said. “Douglas County greatly appreciates this significant public engagement on all sides of this issue.”

The plans for the project would have brought 22,000 acre-feet of water each year from the San Luis Valley to Douglas County, which has angered residents in the valley who say their water resources are already nearly dried up after years of drought.

Colorado’s two U.S. Senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, wrote to the Interior and Agriculture secretaries in February in opposition to the proposal , and the Rio Grande Water Conservation District had asked them to oppose it.

“Because the citizens of the San Luis Valley are already involved with a massive effort to actually reduce the total amount of water withdrawn from the aquifers underlying the Valley to ensure that the resource is sustainable for both future generations and the environment for all time, it seems particularly inappropriate for anyone to entertain a new scheme to increase the use of this resource, when the opposite reaction would seem more appropriate,” wrote Greg Higel, the president of the Rio Grande Water Conservation District.

The district’s board, appointed by the five county commissions in the San Luis Valley, also unanimously opposed the proposal.

Burns, Figa & Will issued a memo to commissioners in late March saying the proposal would not be eligible for ARPA funds, along with 25 other legal conclusions that talked about how difficult it would be to accomplish the project and some of the issues surrounding it.

They issued another memo on May 2 to commissioners, which detailed further meetings with RWR, local officials, the Interior Department, and ranchers and water rights officials, among a host of other topics tied to the proposal.

And the memo’s conclusion said the new meetings and information “have not changed any of the conclusions expressed in our March 23 memorandum.”

“We cannot recommend acceptance of RWR’s proposal at this time; the recent meetings have confirmed the major impediments to the completion of this project,” the firm wrote in its memo. “The two reasonable options would be to (1) reject the proposal; or (2) continue discussions with RWR (and perhaps other interested parties in Douglas County and/or the San Luis Valley) to see if agreement can be reached on an acceptable proposal.”

Comments / 1

The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado never funded its school safety task force — until now

Months after the deadly shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in 2019, a state audit revealed that Colorado's $100 million, two-decade effort to improve school safety was haphazard and showed little evidence of making schools safer.What happened: The next year, Colorado lawmakers created a new task force with public safety leaders to better coordinate the state's response, given its deadly history."We're in a scary time in society right now, and we have to take school safety incredibly seriously … to ensure we don't ever have [a shooting] here again," state Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a bill sponsor, told Axios Denver.Yes,...
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado’s Boreal Toads are in Trouble and Need Our Help

Your Invitation to Join Team Toad: Help Monitor Boreal Toad Habitat with the Denver Zoo. Colorado’s boreal toads need our help if they’re going to survive. To prevent boreal toad populations from completely disappearing, the Denver Zoo is using their animal care expertise to breed these native amphibians at Denver Zoo and then release the tadpoles into the wild. This will also give wild populations more of a chance to build genetic resistance to the chytrid fungus.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

9 questions about gun laws in Colorado, answered

The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have set off another cycle of national debate over gun laws. But laws vary widely from state to state. Here are answers to some questions you may have about Colorado’s gun laws. What are the rules for purchasing, carrying,...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Polis signs bill into law to protect educators from doxxing

DENVER — A bill seeking to protect Colorado educators from doxxing is in effect after it was signed Thursday into law by Gov. Jared Polis. The measure, Senate Bill 171, adds educators to the list of people who can request to have their personal information removed from government websites after they or their family receive threats to their safety. Personal information includes home addresses, phone numbers and email addresses.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

cpr.org

