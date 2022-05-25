ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shot By Miami Police Officers After They Witnessed Him Strike 2 Women With Van

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rtsUG_0fp9Ib4Y00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after police say a man hit two women with his vehicle and officers fired shots at him.

Assistant Chief Cherise Gause with Miami Police says just before 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a domestic violence made by a female caller.

When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire.

Then, responding officers witnessed a man driving a black van strike two women with the vehicle.

As a result, two officers fired shots at the man.

He sustained non-life threatening injuries. One woman suffered leg injuries. The man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police were not able to say the relationship between the three.

The man has since been taken into custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.

The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.

Comments / 2

