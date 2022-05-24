ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Biden speaks with Abbott to offer assistance after school shooting

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZJ1o_0fp9IWbn00
Tweet

President Biden on Tuesday spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to offer federal assistance in the aftermath of a school shooting that left 14 children dead.

Biden phoned Abbott while en route back to Washington, D.C., from Asia, where he had been since Friday. Biden offered the governor “any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, TX,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield tweeted.

Biden is scheduled to address the shooting in prepared remarks later on Tuesday at the White House.

A gunman killed at least 14 children and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday, making it the deadliest massacre of the year to date and the deadliest school shooting since 2018, when a gunman killed 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Biden was briefed on the Texas shooting while aboard Air Force One by deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon and other aides on the plane. Biden ordered flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings through Saturday in response to the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

‘Colorado Hearts Are Heavy’: Gov. Jared Polis, Other Colorado Elected Leaders React To Texas Elementary School Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis released a statement after the elementary school shooting in Texas. At least 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. UPDATE: At least 18 children and one adult were killed after a shooter opened fire at Texas elementary school. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter is also dead and is believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement officers. https://t.co/ntvWmDY3xw — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 25, 2022 The shooter, an 18-year-old male, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. (credit: CBS) Authorities say the suspect...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Abbott, TX
WSLS

Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 21

After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news. The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.
UVALDE, TX
WAND TV

Illinois lawmakers react to deadly Texas school shooting

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Illinois lawmakers are speaking out regarding the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee released the following statement:. “Today’s news is heartbreaking and tragic. Fourteen young lives and a teacher gone far too...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
9NEWS

Colorado leaders react after 19 children killed at Texas elementary school

DENVER — Colorado leaders are reacting after 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "This morning I visited Mancos Elementary School and saw the joy on the faces of students and teachers in their last week of school as they looked forward to new adventures this summer and next school year. Now fourteen students and a teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas had their joy ended forever from a cold blooded attack and their parents, friends and families won’t ever hold them in their arms again or be able to watch them grow. Colorado’s hearts are heavy for our friends in Texas and join in showing love for the families and community affected.”
TEXAS STATE
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Texas Shooting#Politics State#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
KCEN TV NBC 6

At least 21 dead after Uvalde school shooting, officials confirm

SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people, including 18 children, were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to law enforcement officials. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries. The alleged shooter was also killed, local police confirmed. It is believed that...
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Alabama Secretary of State Primary Election Results

Four GOP candidates are vying for their party’s nomination. The Democratic candidate is running unopposed, thus NBC News will not display results in that race. The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
kscj.com

BOTTLE BILL PASSES IOWA LEGISLATURE

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 44 YEARS, STATE LAWMAKERS HAVE VOTED TO MAKE CHANGES IN IOWA’S POPULAR “BOTTLE BILL. THE LEGISLATION WOULD LET GROCERY STORES STOP ACCEPTING EMPTY BOTTLES AND CANS AND PAYING DEPOSITS. REDEMPTION CENTERS WOULD SEE THEIR PER CONTAINER HANDLING FEE INCREASED TO THREE CENTS. WHOLESALE...
IOWA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

575K+
Followers
70K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy