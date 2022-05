Mississippi State did very few things wrong in its opening Super Regional game against Arizona, but the team fell to the Wildcats by a score of 3-2 in extra innings. Annie Willis pitched six complete innings for the Bulldogs and gave up just two runs on seven hits with two batters walked and five strikeouts. Mia Davidson went 1-for-3 at the plate with a home run-- her 23rd of the season. Matalsi Faapito also had a home run and finished the day batting 2-for-3 with a walk.

