ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Alabama baseball defeats Georgia in first round of SEC Tournament, 5-3

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZ9cC_0fp9HmkK00

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The University of Alabama baseball team came into the SEC Tournament needing to string together multiple wins to have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide are one step closer after defeating Georgia Tuesday, 5-3.

Bama (30-25) got off to a hot start, scoring five runs in the first two innings. The Bulldogs (35-21) would respond with a solo home run in the bottom of the second to trim the lead and in the third inning due to weather, the game was forced into a rain delay.

Alabama football adds 4-star quarterback Eli Holstein

After a two-hour delay, the game resumed but the Tide wouldn’t score again. Freshman Ben Hess would take the mound in the bottom of the third and strike out 10 of the 13 Georgia batters he faced. Hess tied his season-high for strikeouts with nine.

Brock Guffey would replace Hess in the seventh and would allow a two-run home run in the eighth. Dylan Ray would close the game out in the ninth, helping the Tide earn the win.

The Crimson Tide have now guaranteed itself at least two more games and will face the No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on SEC Network, but could be altered because of weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama vs. Texas kick-off time announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There are officially 100 days until Alabama football kicks off the 2022-2023 season against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. We now know the kick-off time of one of the Crimson Tide’s most anticipated match-ups. Bama will travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns in week two of […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
Hoover, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Hoover, AL
College Sports
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Birmingham’s ‘King of the Slingz’

After a long day at the office, Birmingham’s Kenyon Taylor, owner of a concrete business, has the perfect way to unwind—and it can be “a sight to see,” he said. “To me there is nothing more than riding in a Slingshot,” said Taylor of his Polaris Slingshot SL. “It’s freeing and fun, and, honestly, it’s a great stress reliver. After a long day, it’s great to just hop in one, feel the wind, and ride out.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Vandals target contractors in Alabama

The contracting company that was hired by the city of Atlanta to work on the so-called "cop city" was targeted by vandals. Police are now searching for the three people seen in surveillance video.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#Sec Tournament#College Baseball#Wiat#The University Of Alabama#The Ncaa Tournament#Sec Network#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Birmingham to host upcoming HBCU SpringComing Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The HBCU SpringComing Festival will be hosted for the first time in the South in Birmingham. The three-day event will take place at various locations downtown from May 27 to May 29. The festival is hosted by the city’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity and will celebrate the cultural contributions […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

New job portal gives students in west Alabama employment opportunities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students ages 14 to 18 looking for jobs in West Alabama can now search for employment through a new job portal. The Tuscaloosa County Commission and West Alabama Works partnered to launch I.G.N.I.T.E Student Jobs. I.G.N.I.T.E’s acronym stands for seven values it hopes to teach students entering the workforce: Integrity, Gratitude, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

COVID case number climbs slightly in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 numbers are rising again across Alabama, but we are still nowhere near the peaks we saw during the Omicron surge. The Alabama Department of Public Health says there were over 700 new cases in the state on Wednesday, and local experts say they are seeing approximately 110 new cases a day in Jefferson County. Still, this is far from the surges and spikes we have seen before.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tornado touches down in north Alabama during Thursday’s storms

Thursday’s round of storms produced a tornado in north Alabama. The National Weather Service in Huntsville said a preliminary damage survey found an EF-1 tornado touched down east of Falkville in Morgan County on Thursday afternoon. The weather service hasn’t released its full report on the storm yet but...
FALKVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Tennessee couple welcomes 2 new babies born in separate states 3 days apart

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tennessee family just doubled in size after a pretty eventful Mother’s Day weekend. Meredith “Bo” and Clay McCord had spent the past four years trying to have a child. During that time, they suffered immense heartbreak with three separate miscarriages and multiple attempts of in-vitro fertilization in their efforts to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama State Parks Amendment passed, what's next?

There were 604,019 votes cast in favor of the State Parks Amendment that would allow for upgrades and renovations to Alabama's 21 state parks. That's almost 77% of the votes cast during Tuesday night's election. Camper Brittany Hall is happy to know 85 million dollars in state bonds will go...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy