Alabama baseball defeats Georgia in first round of SEC Tournament, 5-3

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The University of Alabama baseball team came into the SEC Tournament needing to string together multiple wins to have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide are one step closer after defeating Georgia Tuesday, 5-3.

Bama (30-25) got off to a hot start, scoring five runs in the first two innings. The Bulldogs (35-21) would respond with a solo home run in the bottom of the second to trim the lead and in the third inning due to weather, the game was forced into a rain delay.

After a two-hour delay, the game resumed but the Tide wouldn’t score again. Freshman Ben Hess would take the mound in the bottom of the third and strike out 10 of the 13 Georgia batters he faced. Hess tied his season-high for strikeouts with nine.

Brock Guffey would replace Hess in the seventh and would allow a two-run home run in the eighth. Dylan Ray would close the game out in the ninth, helping the Tide earn the win.

The Crimson Tide have now guaranteed itself at least two more games and will face the No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on SEC Network, but could be altered because of weather.

