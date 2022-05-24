ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

EBR Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council celebrates graduation

By Paula Jones
cenlanow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The most recent group of young people to represent East Baton Rouge Parish (EBR) as members of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council celebrated their graduation Monday. The...

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 1

Related
cenlanow.com

St. Landry Parish Sheriff discusses plan to improve school safety

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz talks about plans to improve school safety. In the wake of the gun violence that has been happening throughout the country and in Opelousas, there was a ‘Stop The Violence’ rally in North Park. The size of the crowd was small, but the community and officials there shared how the issues in the city are a massive problem. “I know we’re small in numbers, but we’re big in problems. It’s not just in Opelousas or St. Landry Parish. We have issues all across this state and all across the nation,” said Sheriff Guidroz.
OPELOUSAS, LA
cenlanow.com

Opelousas mental health advocate bridges gap between community and police

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A local advocate working to bridge the differences between the community and law enforcement when it comes to mental health awareness. Eric Williams is working to erase or at least ease the stigma when it comes to mental health struggles inside his community as well as the people who work to protect it. He is bringing his mental health fight to the forefront, hoping to bridge a certain gap between the community and law enforcement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
cenlanow.com

La. schools prepare for hurricane season, AT&T invests $50K

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Hurricane season is just around the corner, and weather experts are expecting a pretty active year. The Louisiana Department of Education is working to make sure schools are prepared for the worst. “For the Springfield area, I don’t think there was a road that didn’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Summer Camp for local teens offers IT training, ACT prep

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge-based summer camp is offering all area high school students the opportunity to apply and join a CompTIA IT training course in addition to an ACT preparation Bootcamp. The five-week course is designed to help participants develop increased leadership skills and put...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

BR Zoo invites public to special presentation about bats

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ever since the first Batman comic debuted in the 1930’s, people who didn’t pay much attention to a certain class of winged mammals suddenly became fascinated with the tiny creatures. But bats are much more than the inspiration for a fictional superhero.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Southern University invites teens to summer Cheer Camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of Southern University’s most recognized students are hosting a summer camp for teens that will give them a great cardio workout, develop their strength, flexibility, coordination, and team spirit. The local HBCU’s cheer team is leading a summer Cheer Camp from July...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Ebr#Ebr Mayor#East Baton Rouge Parish#Mental Health Art Gallery
cenlanow.com

Carencro artist with ties to Kentucky Derby gives back to industry

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – A local painter with generations of horseback riding history is giving back to those in need. The Kentucky Derby was held on Saturday in Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. One local painter whose family has been in the horseback riding industry for generations is giving back to those in need with the permanently disabled jockey’s fundraiser. It was a dream come true for the painter to help those in need by auctioning his work to the fundraiser.
CARENCRO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cenlanow.com

Increase in Memorial Day weekend travel expected this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More travelers than last year are expected to be out this Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer. AAA spokesman Don Redman said not only are temperatures heating up but summer travel will be on fire. “The pent-up demand...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Are your kids playing futsal? BREC says they can start now

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This summer, kids in Baton Rouge are invited to participate in a fun, indoor team sport that originated overseas and eventually made its way into the U.S. Games of futsal, which is a variation of soccer that was first created in Montevideo, Uruguay, will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Shooting death under investigation in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria police said they are investigating the shooting death of a Monroe man that occurred Saturday night in the 2900 block of Houston Street. Gil Woods, Jr., 41, was found around 11 p.m. Saturday by officers responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired. Woods suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Texas woman arrested for 2nd degree murder of man in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An early morning shooting on Saturday leaves a man dead and a Texas woman awaiting extradition back to Lafayette. According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Guidry St. Saturday morning around 11:34a.m., to conduct a welfare check at a residence. Officers found a 43 year old male dead inside of his residence.
cenlanow.com

Woman’s Hospital encourages cancer patients to monitor emotional needs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Navigating a serious illness is a multifaced process that often involves dealing with countless doctors, making tough decisions about treatments, and learning to manage physical pain. Fortunately, there are a number of healthcare facilities in the Baton Rouge area that assist patients through every...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy