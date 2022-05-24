Sen. Chris Murphy Rips Do-Nothing Colleagues After Texas School Slaughter

A Uvalde mother says she was handcuffed while urging law enforcement officials to enter Robb Elementary School during Tuesday’s shooting, according to the Wall Street Journal. Angeli Rose Gomez, who has a second- and third-grader at the school, says that she was one of several parents begging police to breach the building. After a few minutes of increasingly urgent goading, Gomez alleges that federal marshals handcuffed her because she was intervening in an active investigation. Gomez said she tried to convince Uvalde police officers that she knew to convince the marshals to take the cuffs off, all while the scene around her grew increasingly hectic. She claims she even saw one desperate father get pepper-sprayed. When her cuffs were finally removed, Gomez claims that she jumped the school fence and dashed inside to get her children. Videos are circulating on social media that show family members, some of whom can be heard yelling at law enforcement officials, trying to enter Robb Elementary School, where 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos spent nearly an hour before eventually being shot dead by a Border Patrol agent.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO