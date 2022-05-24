ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Sen. Chris Murphy Rips Do-Nothing Colleagues After Texas School Slaughter

 5 days ago
“What are we doing?” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) asked in a powerful speech on the Senate floor just after Tuesday’s horrific slaughter of innocents at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the deadliest such attack since the Sandy Hook massacre...

Texas Guv Greg Abbott Booed as He Visits Uvalde School

As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott arrived at Robb Elementary School, the site of the horrific shooting in Uvalde, Texas, some members of a gathered crowd began booing and heckling the politician. Abbott traveled to the site to meet with President Biden, who was also visiting. Videos circulating on Twitter show members of the crowd booing Abbott as he wheels himself past the school sign, with Newsweek reporting that one man can be heard saying, “We need change, governor” as other onlookers give him a thumbs down. According to Reuters, a man can be heard yelling, “Shame on you, Abbott!” in one of the videos. The governor has faced criticism for loosening Texas gun regulations in the years prior to the massacre in Uvalde. On Thursday, he pulled out of the NRA’s convention in Houston that took place this weekend.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Drops Out of NRA Convention After Uvalde Massacre

After “prayerful consideration,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick made the last-minute decision to drop out of speaking at the NRA convention in Houston. The decision follows Tuesday’s horrific school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 students and two teachers dead. In a statement, Patrick said, “While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde.” He concluded, “This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost.” Musicians Lee Greenwood, Don McLean, Larry Gatlin, and more are also skipping the conference, and Gov. Greg Abbott is reportedly just sending a pre-recorded message. Former president Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) are still scheduled to attend.
Gov. Abbott Is Bullshitting About Mental Health Reform

Nineteen children and two adults were shot to death in Greg Abbott’s state this week, and the Texas governor is putting the focus on mental health reform instead of gun reform. New Abnormal podcast hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy are calling bullshit. “In April, he cut $211 million...
Uvalde’s GOP Congressman Won’t Answer Why 18-Year-Olds Can Buy Assault Rifles

The Republican congressman representing Uvalde, Texas simply wouldn’t answer a reporter’s repeated question on why teenagers can legally buy assault rifles. Instead of answering NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake’s queries, Rep. Tony Gonzales persistently dodged the question, leaning on highly generalized talking points like “we have to be unified” and “there’s so much rhetoric and hate.”
Cops Call BS on Pro-Gun Uvalde Rep’s Wild Claim About Gunman

The pro-gun Republican congressman representing Uvalde, who has come under fire this week for dodging questions on gun control and for previously boasting about opposing gun legislation, claimed on Friday morning that he had received “new information” that school shooter Salvador Ramos was arrested four years ago for threatening to shoot up a school.
My Mom Was Murdered at Sandy Hook—Why Is This Still Happening?

I’ll be honest. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to share my story, it is so painful and retraumatizing. I remain almost a decade later hurt, angry, and exhausted. Everything about the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, reminds me of the day in December 2012 when my mother, Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, the principal at Sandy Hook Elementary School, was murdered while protecting her students and faculty.
More Country Musicians Drop Out of NRA Convention

A growing number of performers are dropping out of this weekend’s annual NRA Convention after an 18-year-old who legally bought two assault-style rifles killed 19 kids and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas. So far, four musicians have announced that they will not perform at the Grand Ole Night of Freedom Concert in Houston, 275 miles from Uvalde. After “American Pie” singer Don McLean pulled out on Wednesday, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, and Danielle Peck have followed suit. Gatlin said that he agrees with most of the NRA’s stances but supports background checks and “cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention.” Stewart called the NRA a “great organization” but dropped out to honor the Uvalde victims. Echoing a similar sentiment, Peck said that she made her decision out of respect for the families. As of now, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, and Jacob Bryant are still performing.
Cops Are Only Human, But They Unforgivably Failed in Uvalde

In the wake of an unspeakably violent tragedy, there’s often (and understandably) a fog of bad information floating around. Such is the case with the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The public was initially told that the 18-year-old who massacred 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary...
Inside a Dem Senator’s Plan to Install His Son in Congress

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is trying to turn his New Jersey turf into a family garden as he seeks to plant his son in the House of Representatives seat he once held himself. Despite a purview that ostensibly spans the planet, sources tell The Daily Beast that the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee remains intensely focused on the 62 square miles of his native Hudson County. And with his old ally Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ) retiring this year from the congressional district encompassing the county’s major population centers—the district the senator himself represented between 1993 and 2006—Menendez appears to have decided his son and namesake must replace him.
Donors Raise $2.5 Million for Orphaned Children of Uvalde Victim Irma Garcia

Donors have rallied together to raise more than $2.5 million via GoFundMe for the family of Irma Garcia, the Robb Elementary School teacher who was killed during Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and whose husband, Joe, died just two days later. “Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister, a daughter, an aunt and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody,” wrote her cousin Debra Austin, who organized the fundraiser. Joe reportedly died from a “medical emergency” after he visited his late wife’s memorial. “I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear,” Austin said.
Uvalde Mom: I Was Handcuffed While Begging Cops to Storm School

A Uvalde mother says she was handcuffed while urging law enforcement officials to enter Robb Elementary School during Tuesday’s shooting, according to the Wall Street Journal. Angeli Rose Gomez, who has a second- and third-grader at the school, says that she was one of several parents begging police to breach the building. After a few minutes of increasingly urgent goading, Gomez alleges that federal marshals handcuffed her because she was intervening in an active investigation. Gomez said she tried to convince Uvalde police officers that she knew to convince the marshals to take the cuffs off, all while the scene around her grew increasingly hectic. She claims she even saw one desperate father get pepper-sprayed. When her cuffs were finally removed, Gomez claims that she jumped the school fence and dashed inside to get her children. Videos are circulating on social media that show family members, some of whom can be heard yelling at law enforcement officials, trying to enter Robb Elementary School, where 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos spent nearly an hour before eventually being shot dead by a Border Patrol agent.
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski Team Back Up After Scandalous Allegations

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem appears to have resumed working with former adviser Corey Lewandowski, Politico reports. The pair parted ways in September after Noem denied claims the two were having an affair and after Lewandowski, who also served as Donald Trump’s campaign manager, was accused of making inappropriate sexual advances on a GOP donor at a charity. Despite the fissure, witnesses reported seeing the pair working together Wednesday at the Republican Governors Association meeting in Nashville; another source claimed Lewandowski accompanied the governor on a trip in April. Neither responded when contacted for comment.
Uvalde Shooter’s Mom Says She Had an ‘Uneasy Feeling’

The mother of the teenager accused of gunning down 19 children and two adults in a school shooting Tuesday says her son is “not a monster,” even though he could “be aggressive.” Adriana Reyes, whose son allegedly carried out the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, after legally purchasing rifles and ammunition in the days after his eighteenth birthday, said in an interview with ABC News that she “had an uneasy feeling sometimes” and acknowledged that her son was at times aggressive if he “got really mad.” “We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others,” Reyes said. She repeatedly expressed sympathy for the children killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School and their grieving families. In addition to the 21 dead, 17 people were wounded in the shooting spree, including three law enforcement officers and the gunman’s own grandmother.
‘You’ll See’: Cops Reveal More Chilling Posts From Uvalde Gunman

Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos discussed buying a gun and shooting up a school on social media months before the Robb Elementary massacre, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said Friday. Last September he asked his sister, who The Daily Beast has confirmed is in the Navy, to buy him a gun in September last year. “She flatly refused,” McCraw said. On Feb. 28, he had a private Instagram chat with others in which there was talk of Ramos potentially being a school shooter, McGraw said. Three days later, in an Instagram chat with four others, he said he wanted to buy a gun. On March 3, someone in another group chat wrote to Ramos, “word on the street is you were buying a gun” to which he replied “just bought something rn [right now].” On March 14 he posted “10 more days,” which prompted one person to ask if was “gonna shoot up school or something?” Ramos replied, “No and stop asking dumb questions and you’ll see.” McCraw admitted Friday that cops should have stormed the classroom sooner but he also noted the social media red flags. “Ideally, we would have been able to identify this guy as a suspect and prevent him from attacking before the 24th,” he said.
