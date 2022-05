Netflix is marking the final weekend of May by returning to the Upside Down. After a three-year wait, Netflix is bringing subscribers the first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 this weekend, with the remaining two episodes set to debut as Season 4 Volume 2 later this summer. In a rare turn of events, Stranger Things marks the only new title headed to the streaming library this weekend, though it joins dozens of other titles already added from the lengthy May 2022 content list.

