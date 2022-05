Grimes will be the only American to compete at the 2022 World Championships in the pool and on the Open Water team. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming has named the 2022 World Open Water Championships roster for this summer, featuring 9 swimmers who will be competing at Lupa Beach in Budapest. The roster announcement came after this weekend’s FINA Marathon Swim World Series Portugal 10K, which served as the final selection meet for Team USA. Swimmers were selected to the World Championships team based off results from the U.S. Open Water Nationals in April and The Portugal 10K yesterday.

