Longview, TX

WEBXTRA: Tree on Longview powerline cuts power to neighborhood

By Jamey Boyum
KLTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview neighborhood is without power after a storm on Tuesday. It happened in the 300 block of...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

US 59 north of Lufkin shut down following 18-wheeler crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - All lanes of U.S. 59 just north of Loop 287 in Lufkin are blocked by an 18-wheeler crash Friday morning. The crash involves a lost load of lumber. A medical helicopter has landed in the area. According to TxDOT, one southbound lane will be open...
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

Texarkana first responders rescue kitten from drain pipe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A little-bitty kitten was rescued by a team of Texarkana firefighters on Thursday afternoon. Christina Tutt posted in the Texarkana Animal Coalition Facebook group that they were alerted to a kitten stuck in a drainpipe near the Neighborhood Walmart on College Drive. Crews removed the cover...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Train derailed in Jefferson, TX

JEFFERSON, TX --- Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday May, 28 around 3 p.m. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
JEFFERSON, TX
KLTV

Train derailment blocks multiple streets in downtown Jefferson; no injures reported

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Several railroad intersections in downtown Jefferson are blocked after a train partially derailed Saturday afternoon. Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said a car in the middle of a Kansas City Southern train went off the rails in the downtown part of the city at about 3 p.m., causing a section of the rails to buckle. He said the front and back ends of the train are still on the tracks.
JEFFERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nearly 3,000 without power in Rusk County

UPDATE 5:11 p.m. — The Rusk County power outage was caused by an equipment failure, according to Rusk County OEM. There are now 2,855 customers without power. As of this writing, an estimated time of restoration has not been provided. _________________________ RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — 3,142 SWEPCO customers are without power in Rusk County. […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

WEBXTRA: Longview ISD teacher draft

Southern Baptist Convention list of accused sexual abusers includes 13 East Texas cases. On that list are over a hundred cases stemming from Texas -- including 13 from East Texas. Trouble brewing in Coffee City's city council. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The city council in Coffee City does not...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Prolonged construction causes distress to Tyler neighborhood residents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - About 10 neighbors began meeting after not receiving results after damage was done to their property due to prolonged road construction. Veronica Hernandez has led the group meetings. While she does not live in the area, she has relatives in the neighborhood and travels to the area every week.
TYLER, TX
KHOU

Woman found at East Texas truck stop identified, authorities say

LUFKIN, Texas — A woman found wandering around outside an East Texas truck stop has been identified after authorities spent hours trying to find out who she is and if she had family members who were looking for her. Deputies on Friday were called to a Love's Travel Stop...
Nationwide Report

54-year-old Esequiel M Valadez dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Longview (Longview, TX)

54-year-old Esequiel M Valadez dead after a solo-vehicle crash near Longview (Longview, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 54-year-old Esequiel M Valadez, of Longview, as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gregg County. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place on McCann Road, just north of George Richey Road [...]
LONGVIEW, TX
Awesome 98

Ghost at Jefferson Hotel near Longview, Texas Is Unnerved by Cross

No matter the time of year, the Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson, north of Longview, Texas is good for a hauntingly overnight stay. You could very easily run into a message on a steamy mirror or hear voices or screams in the hallway. One hotel guest heard a not safe for work disdain for a cross in one of the hotel's hallways.
KLTV

MELINDA LANE CONSTRUCTION WOES

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Spokesperson Francisco Rojas at their newly hired teacher welcome which is set up like the NFL Draft. The Library at Ore City High School was brimming with former students and well-wishers at Raeann Handy's retirement party. ‘Carry the Load’ walks through Mount Pleasant...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Radio station gives away free gas in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Cars were lined up down Longview’s East Hawkins Parkway for blocks on Wednesday as drivers took advantage of free gas. Local radio stations FM 102.2 and 106.9 gave away free gas from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Scotties Shell #2. Everyone was required to use regular gas with no limit on the number of gallons. It was only for cars and trucks, no containers.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktbb.com

Memorial Day events planned in East Texas

EAST TEXAS — East Texans prepare to observe Memorial Day this coming Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott will highlight a community-wide event at Teague Park in Longview. The City of Longview, Gregg County, and the Boy Scout Troop 201 Alumni Foundation will host what’s termed A Day of Thanks and Remembrance. The event will include a main ceremony featuring Abbott, a flag retirement ceremony, free lunch, and more. The main ceremony begins at 11 a.m. Military and law enforcement recruiters will be on hand, and there will be opportunities for COVID vaccinations and blood pressure checks. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and umbrella and can spend time exploring the park’s Veterans Memorial Plaza. Click here for more details.
LONGVIEW, TX

