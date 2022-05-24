ELECTION 2022: Results from the Polk County Primary races

The die is cast, the ballots are in and now its time to get to counting for the Polk County Board of Elections.

The office is open tonight and Polk Today is live at the Administration Office in downtown Cedartown tonight to provide coverage of results from local, state and federal primary races that voters went to the polls to decide for the May 24 primary.

Polk Today will be live at the Board of Elections office to get the numbers as soon as they become available starting around 7:30 p.m., and we’ll be filling in the tables below with information as the night goes along.

Check back regularly throughout the evening for updates to these tables below with results as they become available.

Times of updates will be provided here. This opening post was made live for the public at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

UPDATE 7:40 p.m.

We’re waiting for the first round of tallies to come as precincts packed up after closing at 7 p.m. to get returns in. Stay tuned.

You can listen in on WGAA Radio to coverage from Andrew Carter and Matt Foster as they talk about returns come in throughout the evening.

UPDATE 8:05 p.m.

Early voting returns from Haralson County have come in for the Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court race, and very early returns in the State House District 16 race.

UPDATE 8:22 p.m.

Additional early returns are now updated in the 16th District race so far. See the updated figures in the table below.

Update 8:41 p.m.

More Paulding County returns so far has State Rep. Trey Kelley still in the lead with more than 2,000 votes reported.

Update 8:58 p.m.

Andrew Roper is keeping ahead of Meng Lim in the latest figures released from Haralson County. Updated tables below.

Update 9:17 p.m.

With all of the Paulding precints reporting, Trey Kelley remains in the race.

Update 9:40 p.m.

the numbers below are not yet fully complete, but include all except the absentee ballots for local tallies. (Edit: corrected the Ws there, which happened on my tiny laptop keyboard. Apologies for the eagle-eyed citizen editors out there who probably lost their minds for the past hour or so before I caught that. -KtE)

Local races

The below tables are results for POLK COUNTY ONLY. Races where an area is spread over two or more counties are represented underneath.

County Commission, District 1

Candidate Votes % Gary Martin (i) 4,924 James Vines 1,507

County Commission, District 2

Candidate Votes % Linda Liles (i) 3551 Glenn Robinson 1904 Perry Barrett 297 Ricky Clark 664

County Commission, District 3

Candidate Votes % Hal Floyd (i) 4263 Jeff Hawkins 2164

Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court

The below area race includes total results for both Polk and Haralson counties.

Candidate Total (combined) % Meng Lim (i) 4,207 Andrew Roper 6,606

State Race

The below results include combined figures for Polk and Paulding Counties in the State House District 16 primary