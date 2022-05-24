ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Standards committee drops attempt to limit time MPs spend on second jobs

By Aubrey Allegretti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDSQR_0fp9Ebe200
The Houses of Parliament Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA

An attempt to limit the amount of time MPs can spend on second jobs has been dropped, with other rules around lobbying tightened up to avoid a repeat of the Owen Paterson scandal.

Changes to the MPs’ code of conduct were considered by the Commons standards committee after outcry over Paterson’s outside interests and the revelation that the former attorney general Geoffrey Cox accrued more than £6m as a lawyer since entering parliament.

The rows sparked complaints that some MPs were too focused on external business interests and not spending enough time representing constituents. An investigation by the Guardian last November found that a quarter of Conservative MPs held second jobs.

Though some senior government ministers supported the idea of capping the amount of time spent or earnings from MPs’ second jobs, the standards committee said that without cross-party agreement on reform, the system should stay as it is.

It did recommend implementing an outright ban on MPs providing paid parliamentary advice, consultancy or strategy services.

The report also said MPs who take on outside work should have to have a written contract that explicitly states their duties cannot include lobbying ministers or officials, or providing advice on how to influence parliament.

There was also concern that ministers could get away with providing fewer details about what they receive in the less regularly published transparency data for declaring benefits and hospitality than they would declare in the MPs’ register of interests .

Under the recommended changes, ministers would have to declare any gifts they receive in both places.

At the same time, a new “safe harbour” provision for MPs would mean they could not be held responsible for inadvertent breaches of the rules if they were following advice from the relevant authorities.

But a proposal to ban MPs from making “unreasonable and excessive personal attacks in any medium” has been put on hold.

The proposal – which was primarily aimed at the “abusive use” of social media – could have led to MPs accused of breaking the ban facing investigation by the parliamentary commissioner for standards, leading to possible sanctions.

Chris Bryant, the committee chair and Labour MP, urged colleagues to read the report in full and to back the recommendations when they come to the Commons for a final decision.

“The last year has shown that the public cares passionately about standards in parliament – and so do MPs,” he said.

“These proposals, if accepted, will not only improve checks and balances on MPs, and shine a light on any wrongdoing, but will also provide new clarity and support to MPs to avoid inadvertent breaches of the rules.

“Every generation of MPs holds membership of the House in trust for the next generation. It can either burnish the House’s reputation or tarnish it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative#Mps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Take a bow: Kate Moss outfit sends subversive message at Depp libel trial

This week’s most anticipated fashion moment was not Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding finally appearing in Vogue, nor the latest red carpet “lewk” at the Cannes film festival. No, fashion observers were waiting for something that would be much more nuanced, more sophisticated – what on earth Kate Moss would wear to testify at her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s libel trial this week?
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

At least 27 civilians killed by rebels in Democratic Republic of the Congo

At least 27 civilians have been killed by members of a notorious rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the army and Red Cross said. The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), which monitors violence in the region via a team of experts on the ground, posted on Twitter to say that at least 27 civilians were killed in Saturday’s attack by the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).
AFRICA
The Guardian

Andy Fletcher obituary

Bands could not function without a member designated the quiet standard bearer, and in Depeche Mode that was Andy Fletcher, who has died suddenly aged 60. Constitutionally modest, he was lucky inasmuch as the group had two members – singer Dave Gahan and guitarist Martin Gore – who were comfortable with being Depeche Mode’s public face. That allowed Fletcher, universally known as Fletch, to get on with being their backbone.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

291K+
Followers
74K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy