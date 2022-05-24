Community Care, CDPHP break ground on joint HQ in Latham

An architectural rendering shows the future joint headquarters of Community Care Physicians and CDPHP in Latham.

LATHAM — A large physicians group and a large health insurer that recently joined in a management agreement broke ground Tuesday on a 263,000-square-foot, $90 million joint headquarters and medical arts building.

Community Care Physicians and CDPHP expect to take occupancy of the new building in phases next year. It is being built by BBL Medical Facilities and will be owned by Columbia Development Companies.

CCP will be the primary tenant, occupying 178,241 square feet of the new building, which is 31% more space than its current headquarters and health park mark two miles away on Route 7. Autopark Drive off Route 9 is being renamed Wellness Way with the construction of the building, which also will be named Wellness Way.

CCP will base 730 of its 1,800 employees on-site, including 120 health care providers in numerous medical specialties. It will be the largest outpatient medical facility in the Capital Region.

CDPHP, which is relocating its headquarters from Patroon Creek Boulevard in Albany, will also place a pharmacy and customer service center onsite. CDPHP is staying with the hybrid in-person/remote model it has been using during the pandemic for the 1,200 employees who previously worked out of Patroon Creek, and expects to have only 225 employees on-site regularly at the new headquarters.

It will occupy 85,000 square feet there, downsizing from the 200,000 square feet it leases at its existing headquarters.

The joint facility is another step in the two organizations’ efforts to integrate their services. They recently announced a partnership to form a management services organization to support non-clinical functions for CCP; the management teams will be co-located on-site.

