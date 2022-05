IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, dozens of bikers gathered in Iron Mountain and rode together for an annual Memorial Day Weekend tradition. The sound of burning engines could be heard across the area, as more than 100 motorcyclists took part in the 18th annual Veterans Tribute Ride. It is an event where bikers ride together to remember those who fought for our nation.

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO