He probably felt that one in the morning. Tommy Quinn took on Albert Odzimkowski on the KSW 70 card this weekend. Things did not end well for Quinn. In the opening frame, Odzimkowski lifted up Quinn and slammed him down to the mat. Quinn stuck his arm out in an attempt to stop the momentum of the slam but that ended up being a costly mistake.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO