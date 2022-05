When thinking about economic development, one has to put themselves in the mindset of site selectors and those local businesses that are considering expansion. One of the critical factors often evaluated in this process is traffic counts; a business that relies on local clients has to be visible and accessible. Also, in my role as a banker, I help clients evaluate potential locations, often looking at current and historical traffic count data provided by Kansas Department of Transportation (“KDOT”) to help us make decisions. In addition to economic development, traffic count information can be helpful to governments in determining where to invest public works dollars.

