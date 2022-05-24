ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk Public Schools affected by Jif peanut butter recall, staff says

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools officials say they are being affected by the recent Jif peanut butter recall.

NPS’ School Nutrition Services staff say they notified all area schools Tuesday and began removing individual cups and containers of JIF products from their inventory.

Jif peanut butter recalled for salmonella contamination

The makers of the popular peanut butter brand issued the recall over the weekend due to potential salmonella contamination.

The FDA said the recalled peanut butter includes the products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside the “best-if-used-by” date.

The FDA defined Salmonella as “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

Those infected with Salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, the administration said.

